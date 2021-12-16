Valorant Mumbai (India) server packet loss issue: Possible fixes and workarounds

Valorant servers seem to have been plagued with issues recently as players on the Mumbai server have reported heavy packet loss. The problem has likely compounded after the conclusion of the Valorant Champions 2021.

In competitive multiplayer games, any issues with the connection or server adversely impact the gameplay of the player and ruin their experience.

The movement players make in the game is transferred from their computer to and from the server in the form of packets. Any disruption in this movement or connection leads to a loss of the part of the packet not reaching the server, which is called Packet Loss. In online multiplayer matches, such an issue has a drastic effect on the gameplay of the players.

Server issues like this have been present in Valorant for the longest time and the problem may result from Riot's end, the player's computer, or cumulatively from both.

Indian players complain of a 60-70% packet loss in Valorant server recently

Due to packet loss issues, players will be facing delays or complete freezes on the screen. Shots are registered either late or at a completely different place from where the player intended to shoot.

A recent Reddit post by u/Rinzler4eva mentioned that the severity of the issue has led to people being disconnected or the game crashing altogether when someone tries to log in.

Steps that players can try out to fix server issues in Valorant

There are a few possible fixes to try out that may lower the packet loss percentage:

Check if the Valorant servers are down.

Check your network connection and restart the router - If the issue is on the player's network, a troubleshooting of the home network is required. Restarting the router is the simplest way to do so.

Change DNS - Troubleshoot DNS and swap it out as necessary. A number of players use Google DNS.

Check if a VPN is active.

Update network drivers and install windows updates.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're aware that the recent VALORANT update is causing some PC systems to freeze. We paused the update for those who haven't downloaded it yet - you should be OK until we find a fix. For those who updated, uninstalling/ reinstalling Vanguard will put you on the old patch for now. We're aware that the recent VALORANT update is causing some PC systems to freeze. We paused the update for those who haven't downloaded it yet - you should be OK until we find a fix. For those who updated, uninstalling/ reinstalling Vanguard will put you on the old patch for now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Comments under the Reddit post speculate that the recent update must have been the culprit for this issue. Updates are known to cause trouble on the server. A number of them stated having a lower ping rate before the new update came. Hopefully the issue will be resolved soon for the players to enjoy Valorant to its fullest.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan