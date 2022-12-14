Valorant error code 43: What is it and how to fix it?

Facing the 'error code 43' when trying to fire up Valorant on your PC? Well, you aren't alone. Riot's tactical shooter experience, like all video games, isn't immune to errors and bugs. As a result, one may run into problems while launching the game and even while playing a match, which is undoubtedly frustrating.

The error code 43 has recently been plaguing players in Valorant, preventing them from accessing the game's main menu. Fortunately, this issue doesn't involve a long troubleshooting process. Let's take a closer look at Valorant's error code 43, why it appears, and how players can fix it.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's error code 43

As per the official explanation, the error code denotes that the system has timed out. Luckily, there was also a workaround to potentially resolve this error. However, Riot hasn't disclosed the reason behind this problem, leading to players encountering the same error code multiple times.

Based on reports, this error usually occurs when a player uses the Alt-Tab shortcut to switch to a different window while loading the game. If you switch to a different application (such as Spotify, Reddit, Discord, Google Chrome, and more) without letting the game launch first, the error code 43 may pop up.

Fortunately, there are some official and user-suggested workarounds that are expected to rectify this error.

How to fix the error code 43 in Valorant?

Justin @just9n I have a fix to the error code: 43 on VALORANT. Spam WASD as soon as the loading screen launches. Confirmed works. Spread the word. I have a fix to the error code: 43 on VALORANT. Spam WASD as soon as the loading screen launches. Confirmed works. Spread the word.

Here are the best ways to deal with this particular error:

1) Let the game launch first: As the error is related to multitasking, players must allow the Riot Client to verify all files and launch the game first before alt-tabbing into a background application.

If you encounter this error code, you can try restarting the Riot Client and the game, but make sure not to switch to a different application during the loading up process. Wait for the game to launch and once it reaches the main menu, you can then use the shortcut to open other applications.

2) Restart your PC: If the aforementioned workaround doesn't work, try restarting your system. This will completely refresh the state of the Riot Client, which may fix the underlying issues causing the error.

3) Check for server/internet issues: While the error code 43 isn't officially related to the servers, hiccups in the backdrop may still be a reason. An underlying server issue could trigger this error code.

Make sure to check Valorant's official Twitter page for an announcement regarding the error code 43. If it's an internal issue, it's possible that the development team is already working on fixing it. Additionally, make sure to check the stability of your network connection. Like server issues, an unstable internet connection isn't a very common cause, but it could be a minor factor.

While unlikely, there's a slight chance that the error code 43 in the game may not respond to the aforementioned workarounds. In this case, you can try out the time-consuming process of uninstalling and reinstalling both the Riot Client and Valorant itself. Alternatively, you can alert Riot Games' official support team about this error code.

