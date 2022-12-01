How to get your own Spotify Wrapped

With 2022 entering its final month, Spotify Wrapped is back with its annual recap of the top songs played by users.

There are millions of songs in the Spotify database, and every user has their favorites. This could be music that has a personal meaning for them or is just pleasant to listen to.

The annual recap allows users to go through the songs that they listened to the most in a given year. Their music tastes are represented by customized cards that are shareable on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.

While accessing Spotify Wrapped might not be the most challenging task in the world, it doesn't hurt to know all the steps in detail, as it will save users a lot of time.

The Spotify Wrapped feature not only provides a recap to users but also offers custom cards to show off to the world

Follow the steps given below to get your own Spotify Wrapped this year:

Step 1: Ensure that you're using the latest version of the Spotify app. It's always best to manually check it on the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on the device you're using.

Step 2: Open the app. If it is updated to the latest version, you will find a prompt on the opening screen. It will ask you to check out the top artists you listened to this year and click on them.

Step 3: The Spotify Wrapped list will be under your six most recent listens. Clicking on it will take you to your recap list.

What will you get as part of Spotify Wrapped?

Aside from a recap of the music played by users throughout the year, there's plenty of bonus content that comes with Spotify Wrapped.

While 2022's iteration retains many of the features from last year, a number of notable changes have also been made. This includes the "Audio Day" feature, which tracks how your listening habits change throughout the day, including what kind of songs you stream in the morning, noon, and night.

Spotify Wrapped will also assign you a personality type based on the kind of music you listen to. It will put you under one of 16 categories, including The Replayer, Voyager, and Specialist.

Another exciting addition is the customized messages that you will receive from the artists you listen to the most. This is part of the Artist Wrapped feature that is now six years in the running.

Additionally, you will be able to share your listening habits and favorite music on social media. However, this is a regular feature that has been available since last year.

Apart from all these additions, there are also dedicated offers related to merchandising and ticketing.

Despite Spotify Wrapped being a routine affair, the music streaming service has been able to take it to the next level this year.

