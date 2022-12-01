How to watch Spotify wrapped again? All you need to know as popular feature returns

Spotify made the holiday season even more musical by launching its annual Wrapped list on November 30, 2022.

Wrapped is an in-house Spotify feature that collects listening statistics all year round on music and podcasts both individually and around the world. It presents the stats to users in the form of "vibrant kaleidoscopic" visualizations called "cards."

Spotify @Spotify Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? #SpotifyWrapped is hereUpdate your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? spotify.link/spotifywrapped… #SpotifyWrapped is here 🎶 Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? spotify.link/spotifywrapped… https://t.co/tymL34iK7E

To view the Wrapped list, one has to simply open the app and it will automatically display an embedded window that will inform users that their Wrapped is ready, and clicking on it will lead one to a slide show of the year in review.

One can also view this list again by going to the search tab and selecting the Wrapped 2022 option.

What's new on Spotify Wrapped: Audio Day, Audio Aura, and more features

It is a well-known fact that users of this music streaming app are obsessed to learn more about their listening habits. This year's Spotify has presented the lists with some catchy graphics and colorful visualizations. Here's a quick guide to viewing the 2022 list:

Open Spotify mobile app (Note: the personalized feature is only available on the mobile app. Viewing it on PC one will be directed to download the app or see a generic list) The app's home page will show a pop-up window saying, "Your 2022 Wrapped is here," or beneath one's recommendation, tap on it. It will take you to a slideshow (like Instagram stories) of one's listening habits in the form of "cards." To view the results again, go to the apps search tab, select the button for Wrapped 2022, and tap on slideshow.

Image showing example of Wrapped 2022 minutes spent listening card (image via Spotify)

The slideshow shows one's top artists, songs, albums, genres, and podcasts in addition to statistics, like the amount of time one has spent listening to music on the app and the number of new artists discovered.

Last year's beloved component, which allowed listeners to "visualize their Audio Aura based on the top two music moods," is still included.

This year, Wrapped has introduced some interesting new "stories", including one's "Listening Personality," a musical version of the classic Myers-Briggs personality test.

It allocates four-letter codes depending on one's music streaming habits to assign one of the 16 "Listening Personality" types. They include The Specialist, Voyager, Early Adopter, Adventtuerer, Fan Clubber, and The Replayer to name a few. Each personality has its own colorful card that can be shared.

Image showing listening personalities card (image via Spotify)

Another fun feature is "Audio Day," which records the change in one's listening preferences throughout the course of the day and showcases the "niche moods and aesthetic descriptors."

The feature also lets users compare their results with their friends.

Alongside individualized lists, Wrapped also reveals a general list of the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of 2022.

Spotify Wrapped was first launched in December 2016. Last year, the music-streaming application's select fans of about 100 different artists received an exclusive 'thank you' video in their "Your Artist Revealed" playlists. This year, about 40,000 artists will share their end-of-year thank-you videos with their select top fans.

In a new partnership between Spotify and FC Barcelona, fans can also view wrapped videos from their favorite footballers including Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas, Pedri, and Ansu Fati.

