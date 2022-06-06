Where to buy FC Barcelona x Nike 2022-23 new home kit? Release date, price, and more explored 

Together with the American sportswear giant, Nike, Spanish club FC Barcelona is showcasing a simple, elegant, and inventive home kit for the 2022/23 season. FC Barcelona took to their website to announce the launch of the 2022-23 home kit on June 3, 2022.

The new kit is inspired by the Barcelona Olympic city, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1992 games. The kit will be presented under the tagline "The Flame Lives On," on the home jersey as well as the partners' logo. The FC Barcelona x Nike 2022/23 season home kit can be availed exclusively via the club's online e-commerce site and physical Barca store.

The home kit's design evoked the spirit of redefinition and regeneration of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics period, the time when the world opened up to Barcelona and Barcelona opened up to the world.

When Barcelona announced that it would host the Olympic Games in 1992, it took a giant step forward into modernity while preserving its heritage and spirit.

The 1992 Olympic Games also ushered forth cultural and social change for the city and its citizens, as well as urban developments. The city built Port Olimpic and remodeled Vila Olimpica. Furthermore, new installations and infrastructures that are currently landmarks were also developed.

The design of the 2022/23 home kit evokes the same hopeful and new light which was introduced back in 1992 with the creation of new installations and most essentially the new connections which were formed to the sea. This idea is reinforced by the shirt's multicoloured stripe pattern.

The new stripe pattern features two different shades of blue, light blue and navy intercepted by an alternative red stripe. The navy blue color is further seen accentuated over sleeves, shorts, collars, and socks.

The campaign for the new kit's launch is also designed to reflect the 1992 Barcelona spirit. The new kit features different graphical elements, including different messages that were used at the time, 30 years ago, in four different languages - Spanish, English, French and Catalan.

The 2022/23 jersey also features the logo of the F.C. Barcelona's main partner, Spotify, on the front of the shirt, as well as a UNHCR ACNUR logo on the bottom side of the back as a message of solidarity in support of refugees.

One of the most eye-catching logos is the debut feature of Spotify, the club's new main partner. The iconic Nike swoosh logo is presented alongside the Spotify logo in a sesame tone.

As opposed to before, the club has changed the UN agency logo and Barca Foundation team playing in Liga Genuine logo with the UNHCR/ACNUR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) in sesame color as well.

The new kit is constructed out of 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made out of recycled plastic bottles.

The 2022/23 home kit includes,

Home Shirt 22/23, which can be availed in Player's Edition, Men's, Women's and Junior sizes in a price range of €69.99 (approx $75) to €169,99 (approx $182) to, according to customization. Home Shorts 22/23, which can be availed in adult and kids sizes, in a price range of €34.99 (approx $37.5 ) to €39.99 (approx $43). Home Socks 22/23, which can be availed in adult sizes for €17.99 ( approx $19.30)

The new home kit will be available for players' exclusive purchase from selected Barca stores, including, Camp Nou, La Roca Village, Passeig de Gracia, and Barcelona Airport T1 and T2, for a five-day period beginning June 3, 2022, and ending June 8, 2022. Following this, general releases and sales will begin.

