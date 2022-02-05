Who was Antonio Miro? Spanish designer who designed for 1992 Barcelona Olympics dies at 74

Antonio Miro was a well-known Spanish fashion designer. He, who triumphed in the 80s and 90s, has left the world at the age of 74.

Designer, dressmaker, and businessman Antonio Miro, who set a benchmark in the world of Catalan and Spanish fashion, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to a heart-attack.

In an interview, a source close to the family informed EFE about the tragic news. The designer touched many lives, most of his models were migrants and prisoners. Pere Aragones, head of the regional government of Catalonia, expressing his sorrow, wrote on Twitter,

“Saddened by the death of Toni Miró, one of the great references of Catalan fashion. The footprint he leaves inside and outside our country, with his creativity and a unique signature, is unforgettable.”

Who was Antonio Miro ?

The designer, Antonio Miro, was born in Bacelona, Sabadell in 1944. He was born as the son of a tailor and continued his father's legacy when he first opened his shop in Barcelona's Rambla Catalunya, Groc.

He started working at the age of twenty, and created his own brand in 1979. Following his success, the designer showcased his collections on many international runways, including Paris, New York, and Milan, the world's fashion capital.

In 1988, the designer received the honor of Cristóbal Balenciaga award for Best Spanish Designer. In 200, he received the FAD medal, which was awarded to him by the Industrial Design Association for his professional career regarding his work in the Promotion of Decorative Arts.

In 2003, he also received the Antoni Gaudí, Barcelona Fashion award from Gaudi Catwalk. The designer also created costumes for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics used in the ceremonies.

Over time, he achieved so much that he diversified his business of designing with other lines. The designer specialized in the area of professional clothing and he expanded into designing the garments of the Catalan police as well as the employees of Telefonica/Port Aventura.

Barcelona's Deputy Mayor also expressed sorrow for his death and gave a very touching statement,

"A Barcelona native at heart, creative, groundbreaking, an inspiration for many generations, for the Barcelona brand, who inspired a way of being and dressing." "Without his legacy, you can't talk about fashion in Barcelona."

Antonio Miro was also an active interior designer, he created the curtains for the Gran Teatre del Liceu Opera House in Barcelona and the boutique hotel interiors in Bilbao. Many big names were huge fans of his minimalistic styles such as George Harrison, Ricardo Bofill, Alejandro Sanz, John Malkovich, Bigas Luna, Daniel Bruhl, and Pep Guardiola.

