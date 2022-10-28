Valorant to remove support for older Windows versions soon

Beginning November 24, 2022, Valorant will no longer support older versions of Windows that are not fully compatible with Vanguard, Valorant's anti-cheat and security software. Riot Games' popular tactical shooter will no longer support older versions of Windows that allow cheaters to circumvent certain security features meant to keep the game safe.

Any Version less than 1709 will now be unsupported. I recommend everyone to just update their Windows now. Starting November 24, Support for Older Windows Versions are Being removed.

Any Windows 10 version below 1709 will not be supported, so it's recommended that every player updates their Windows version now.

Windows builds that won't be able to play Valorant

Older Windows 10 versions

Starting November 24, 2022, the following older Windows 10 versions (Redstone 3 and earlier) will no longer be supported:

1507 (Threshold) Build: 10240

1511 (Threshold 2) Build: 10586

1607 (Redstone) Build: 14393

1703 (Redstone 2) Build: 15063

1709 (Redstone 3) Build: 16299

How to find Windows 10 version number

To determine which version of Windows is installed on your device, click on the Windows logo key + R, type winver in the open box, and then click OK.

Here's how to find out more about the Windows version:

Select the Start button, then Settings, System, and About.

Determine whether you're running a 32-bit or 64-bit version of Windows under Device specifications > System type.

Check the Windows specifications to see which edition and version your device is running.

Check the OS build, which must be above 1709.

If the version is 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909, 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2, then it should be fine.

If their OS build is below the version number, here's how to update the Windows OS:

In Windows, select 'Check for Windows updates' to manage your options and view available updates. Alternatively, press the Start button and then navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Players using older versions of Windows 10 will receive the following reminder notifications until they upgrade:

If players are using a version that Riot Games considers to be old, they will have to update the OS or they won't be able to play Valorant when this change goes live on November 24. Version 1709 is about five years old right now, so it doesn't have the specific Windows security updates that Riot Games requires to make the game fully secure.

Some Valorant players have been using older Windows versions to cheat via hardware hacks. This is great news for the vast majority of the playerbase who avoid cheating in any form. Commenting on the original post, mirageopenguins, Riot's lead anti-cheat system developer, said that, statistically, cheaters have been using older builds to avoid getting hardware banned.

