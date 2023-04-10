Ethan Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is on the rise as one of the top FPS (first-person shooter) titles in the current generation of competitive video games. Riot Games' popular tactical shooter certainly has interesting mechanics to offer, with plenty of room to experiment and create multiple strategies in. Valorant's biggest success, however, is its thriving esports scene.
Over the last two years, Valorant has been able to prove itself as a global esports title. In 2023, the VCT was changed completely, with all of the teams now competing in two separate leagues. The franchised teams will have their own leagues, whereas the non franchised teams will have to go through Ascension tournaments to get franchised.
The VCT Americas League is currently in Week 2 and has provided some amazing moments and incredible games for the community to witness. As such, the region boasts numerous talented players, with Ethan being one of them.
Valorant settings used by Evil Geniuses' Ethan
Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is an American esports player who currently plays for the team Evil Geniuses. He generally takes on the role of an Initiator for his team, but has played as the Duelist Yoru in certain matches as well.
Ethan's Valorant journey kicked off when he joined 100 Thieves in 2021. As part of the team, he was able to achieve quite a lot and even made it to an international event, the Valorant Champions Tour 3: Masters Berlin, where the roster finished in third to fourth place.
In 2023, Ethan joined Evil Geniuses to form what is seemingly a nine-player roster. With his skills, Ethan generally 'out-aims' opponents and wins crucial duels for his team, with the squad having a decent showing at LOCK//IN. Ethan's settings can potentially help aspiring Valorant players improve at the tactical shooter. This article covers his in-game settings and equipment in 2023.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0.503
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: Space Bar
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Xtrfy M4 Wireless
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus
- Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow Lite
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Ethan and his team are currently competing in the ongoing VCT Americas League. They will face off against 100 Thieves in their next match.