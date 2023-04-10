Ethan Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is on the rise as one of the top FPS (first-person shooter) titles in the current generation of competitive video games. Riot Games' popular tactical shooter certainly has interesting mechanics to offer, with plenty of room to experiment and create multiple strategies in. Valorant's biggest success, however, is its thriving esports scene.

Over the last two years, Valorant has been able to prove itself as a global esports title. In 2023, the VCT was changed completely, with all of the teams now competing in two separate leagues. The franchised teams will have their own leagues, whereas the non franchised teams will have to go through Ascension tournaments to get franchised.

The VCT Americas League is currently in Week 2 and has provided some amazing moments and incredible games for the community to witness. As such, the region boasts numerous talented players, with Ethan being one of them.

Valorant settings used by Evil Geniuses' Ethan

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is an American esports player who currently plays for the team Evil Geniuses. He generally takes on the role of an Initiator for his team, but has played as the Duelist Yoru in certain matches as well.

Ethan's Valorant journey kicked off when he joined 100 Thieves in 2021. As part of the team, he was able to achieve quite a lot and even made it to an international event, the Valorant Champions Tour 3: Masters Berlin, where the roster finished in third to fourth place.

In 2023, Ethan joined Evil Geniuses to form what is seemingly a nine-player roster. With his skills, Ethan generally 'out-aims' opponents and wins crucial duels for his team, with the squad having a decent showing at LOCK//IN. Ethan's settings can potentially help aspiring Valorant players improve at the tactical shooter. This article covers his in-game settings and equipment in 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.6

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.503

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: Space Bar

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Xtrfy M4 Wireless

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus

Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow Lite

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Ethan and his team are currently competing in the ongoing VCT Americas League. They will face off against 100 Thieves in their next match.

Poll : 0 votes