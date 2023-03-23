5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Yoru

Yoru was released with Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 in January 2021. However, his kit was deemed unimpressive, and many players refused to pick him for the longest time.

This changed when Riot Games gave Yoru a rework at the start of Episode 4 Act II in March 2022. This rework brought the Japanese Agent out of the abyss he was stuck in.

In his current state, Yoru is far from the worst Agent in Valorant. However, his pick rate is still low in both amateur and professional gameplay. This could be due to the fact that he is one of the most difficult characters to master in the game.

While Yoru mains can get a lot of value out of the Agent, randomly picking him at the beginning of a ranked game is equivalent to throwing away the game.

If you are a Yoru main, and you are duo-queueing with someone, you might wonder what picks will work well with the Agent. This article lists five Valorant Agents who are most compatible with Yoru.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Jett, Breach, and 3 other great Agents to use with Yoru in Valorant

1) Jett

Jett is one of the best Valorant Agents to make space for your team. She can make the enemies go around in circles trying to aim her down by using the mobility in her kit. This is the perfect opportunity for Yoru to get into the enemy's backlines and take advantage of the chaos.

It is also possible to do things the other way around. Yoru can create distractions using his clone and fake teleports, and Jett can dash into the chaos to kill distracted enemies.

2) Breach

Breach is one of the strongest crowd-control Agents in Valorant. He has the ability to stun and flash enemies, giving them a very small window to react. This makes it possible for Yoru to successfully infiltrate the enemy's backlines and find them in vulnerable positions.

Yoru also has flashes in his kit, which he can use to double up on Breach's Flash Points. With both flashes being quite difficult to dodge, you should have a fairly easy time catching enemies with blinding lights on their screens.

3) Fade

Fade is a master at causing chaos in the enemy camp, thanks to her utility kit, which not only reveals the enemies' location but also deals decay damage to them and cuts off their audio.

Yoru can add to the paranoia with all the sound cues he is able to generate, which could be real or fake, depending on how you choose to play it. This will keep your enemies on their toes all the time, and you will be able to take advantage of the mistakes they make when they get distracted.

4) Omen

Omen is perhaps the most versatile Controller in Valorant. No matter how passive or aggressive you want to be, you will get a lot of value from the phantom Agent.

You can use Omen to send out a Paranoia, which covers a relatively large area of most bomb sites in Valorant. Yoru can then teleport to the site. This will catch enemies off-guard and help you get free kills. In rounds where you have your ultimate, Omen and Yoru can both infiltrate the enemy's back lines.

5) Raze

Like Yoru, Raze is really good at closing the space between you and the enemy team. This is all thanks to her Blast Packs. With the right Initiator utilities and properly placed smokes, Raze and Yoru can be in enemies' faces (or behind them) before they anticipate it, giving you a huge advantage.

Raze is also generally very good at putting offensive pressure on opponents. Combined with Yoru's abilities to play mind games, you will have a lot of fun in your Valorant ranked games using this duo.

