BLEED vs BOOM Esports - VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension in the Pacific region is about to conclude. A total of 10 teams started out in the Group Stage, out of which only six made it through. These six teams are going through a single elimination bracket in the Playoffs. BLEED and NAOS got the #1 seed in their groups, which allowed them to skip a match in the Playoffs. Day 9 has two matches lined up, and one of them is between BLEED and BOOM Esports.

Day 8 of the event had two elimination matches. The first was between SCARZ and Fancy United Esports. After a rather smooth map one, the second map went into overtime, with Fancy United giving it their all. Unfortunately, Fancy wasn't able to win any maps and lost the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 0-2, which led to them being eliminated.

The second match had a similar result. BOOM Esports had a comfortable win over Bonkers as they closed out the BO3 series with a 2-0 win. The first map, Haven came down to a scoreline of 13-6, whereas the second map, Lotus, was closer with 13-11 as the score.

BLEED vs BOOM Esports - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT Ascension Pacific?

Predictions

BLEED finished in first place in both Splits in their Challengers League. The team was able to perform very well in Ascension's Group Stage. They won three out of their four matches in it and were the top seed going into the Playoffs.

BOOM Esports is among the few teams in this event that has also made an international appearance at a VCT event. They finished in second place in Split 1 and first place in Split 2 of their Challengers League and performed well in the Group Stage.

The matchup favors BLEED as they have performed better than BOOM in this VCT Ascension event. However, BOOM Esports is definitely not an opponent to underestimate since they have the ability to turn things in their favor.

Bleed Esports @ggBleed



Here are the TOP 2 BEST PLAYS per series from our



Full vid on replies 📽️



#GOBLEED x #VCTAscensionPacific Get back in the game, relive the excitement, and feel the adrenaline!Here are the TOP 2 BEST PLAYS per series from our #VCTAscensionPacific - Group Stage!Full vid on replies 📽️ Get back in the game, relive the excitement, and feel the adrenaline! 🔥Here are the TOP 2 BEST PLAYS per series from our #VCTAscensionPacific - Group Stage!Full vid on replies 📽️#GOBLEED x #VCTAscensionPacific https://t.co/tkniH3WSuV

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times in the past. The most recent encounter was during Penta Pro Series' Grand Finals, where BLEED won the BO5 (Best Of Five) 3-2 against BOOM Esports.

Recent results

BLEED's most recent match in VCT Ascension: Pacific was against Bonkers, and they won the BO3 series 2-0.

BOOM Esports' most recent match in VCT Ascension: Pacific was also against Bonkers, and they eliminated them by winning the BO3 series 2-0.

Potential lineups

BLEED

Nutchapon " sScary " Matarat

" Matarat Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Marcus " nephh " Tan

" Tan Tyler " Juicy " James

" James Ngo " crazyguy " Cong Anh (IGL)

" Cong Anh (IGL) Nikola "LEGUJA" Ninic (Coach)

BOOM Esports

Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin

Dastin Rizkie " BerserX " Adla Kusuma

" Adla Kusuma Fikri " famouz " Zaki

" Zaki Michael " SEVERiNE " Winata

" Winata Hildegard " Shiro " Arnaldo

" Arnaldo Ji "Meow" Dong-Jun (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. They can also tune into the watch parties by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 8 at 5:30 pm IST/ 7 pm THA/ 8 pm SGT/ 6 pm KST.

Poll : Who will win this match? BLEED BOOM Esports 0 votes