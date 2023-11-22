League of Legends LEC 2024 Rostermania: How are all the teams shaping up ahead of the competitive season

With the conclusion of League of Legends Worlds 2023, the off-season for all regions has officially started. This is the time when rumors and transfer news start to emerge, with teams either looking to rebuild and recruit highly sought-after players or extend contracts with existing ones.

The LEC is Europe's highest level of competition in LoL esports and is highly popular. In recent years, we have seen numerous crazy and unexpected roster moves in there. The 2024 season looks to head in a similar direction as several rosters are building very strong and competent teams, according to rumors. This article will help you stay up-to-date with everything that is currently going on in the LEC off-season.

Note: This article will be updated with the latest information as more rumors and news surface.

League of Legends LEC 2024 Rostermania: All confirmed and rumored transfers so far

All relevant information related to the League of Legends LEC 2024 transfer window can be found listed below under each team.

Excel Esports

Mid laner Abbedagge will not be with the team for the LEC 2024 season. According to rumors, he will be replaced by Czech player Jackies, who currently plays for Entropiq in the Hitpoint Masters.

Top laner Odoamne, jungler Peach, and ADC Patrik will remain with the British organization for the upcoming season. Former NRG support player IgNar is rumored to round out the roster. He will be replacing LIMIT, who is currently rumored to join SK Gaming Prime, the academy team of SK Gaming.

Additionally, Head Coach Hidon, Strategic Coach Kaas, Performance Coach Cardonett, and Team Manager Mert will also be a part of the organization for the LEC 2024 season.

Fnatic

Fnatic parted ways with support Trymbi a few days after their exit at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The historic organization is looking to avail the services of former Kwangdong Freecs and DRX support Jun.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports has confirmed they will head into the LEC 2024 season with the same roster.

Karmine Corp

Karmine Corp is the latest addition to the League of Legends LEC. They are expected to retain their support player, Targamas, who has won three EU Masters titles with the French organization. The roster is rumored to have reached agreements with the former Team Vitality duo — jungler Bo and ADC Upset.

Head Coach YamatoCannon and Assistant Coach Steak are expected to be a part of the coaching staff. The latter previously coached LPL teams such as RNG and FunPlus Phoenix.

MAD Lions

Top laner Myrwn has reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish organization. He was previously playing under the banners of teams such as BISONS ECLUB and Los Heretics, the academy team of Team Heretics.

Jungler Elyoya has also reportedly reached an agreement with the team to renew his contract for three more years. The Spanish player has already established himself as the face of the organization, and it looks like he will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

The Movistar Riders trio of mid laner Fresskowy, ADC Supa, and support Alvaro are set to make their debuts in the LEC under MAD Lions. They were most recently a part of the EU Masters 2023 Summer Finals, where they lost 2-3 to Karmine Corp.

MAD Lions will also bring Melzhet from Movistar Riders as the new Head Coach. Zeph will carry on as the Assistant Coach.

SK Gaming

Top laner Irrelevant and the bot lane duo of Exakick and Doss will remain part of the German organization for the LEC 2024 season.

The team is rumored to replace mid laner Sertuss with Nisqy and jungler Markoon with Movistar Riders' Isma.

Team BDS

ADC Crownie has been rumored not to be in the Team BDS starting lineup for the LEC 2024 season. The organization has also parted ways with their last season's Head Coach, GotoOne, and promoted Striker to that position.

Team Heretics

The Spanish organization has reportedly reached verbal agreements with top laner Wunder, mid laner Perkz, and support Kaiser for the LEC 2024 season. While it is not confirmed, jungler Jankos and ADC Flakked will likely remain with the team for the upcoming season.

Team Vitality

Team Vitality is making big changes ahead of the LEC 2024 season. The team will retain top laner Photon and permanently instate rookie jungler Daglas for the upcoming season. Mid laner Vetheo, ADC Carzzy, and support Hylissang are rumored to round out the roster. Carzzy previously had a stint with Team Vitality in 2022.

Additionally, the former MAD Lions coaching duo of Mac and Pad will reportedly join the team. Mac will be the Head Coach, while current Head Coach Carter and Pad will serve as Assistant Coaches.

Infinite Reality

Ahead of the LEC 2024 season, KOI and Infinite Reality dissolved their partnership on mutual terms. The new branding of the team has not been revealed as of now. However, rumors are that the team has reached verbal agreements with jungler Markoon and former LDLC OL support Zoelys.

The team has also managed to renew mid laner Larssen's contract, according to recent reports. The current status of the remaining contracted players, such as top laner Szygenda and ADC Comp, remains unknown at the moment.