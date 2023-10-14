PSG Talon vs Team BDS League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins stage has reached the qualification phase. Here, four teams will play in two best-of-five series to determine the final two teams that will be a part of the Swiss Stage, which starts on October 19, 2023. Team BDS, Team Whales, GAM Esports, and PSG Talon are the four rosters that will be fighting it out to have a chance at advancing deeper into the tournament.

The second matchup of the day will feature PSG Talon playing against Team BDS. Both teams were highly expected to advance to the Swiss Stage. However, with this matchup set in stone, fans will have to bid farewell to one of these teams once the dust settles.

PSG Talon vs Team BDS League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

PSG Talon is yet to drop a single game at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The PCS 2023 Summer Split champions demonstrated exceptional team fighting, macro decisions, and drafting. While they did go against Movistar R7 and LOUD, both of which are teams that failed to advance further, it cannot be denied that PSG Talon looks like the cleanest and most fundamentally sound team at the event as of now.

Apart from a few hiccups here and there, PSG Talon has never let the opponent have a say in the match, as they often close out games with relentless aggression, thanks to jungler JunJia. Top laner Azhi and legendary mid-laner Maple have also been phenomenal at the tournament so far.

Team BDS had a slow start to League of Legends Worlds 2023 after dominating Golden Guardians to qualify for the event. The EMEA 4th seed was stunned by the VCS 2nd seed Team Whales in their opening match. After suffering this early defeat, Team BDS bounced back in style versus DetonatioN FocusMe, but it still had some shaky moments, with ADC Crownie being the most prominent of the bunch.

BDS proceeded to win against CTBC Flying Oyster. The European roster showcased fearlessness and excellent objective control, with jungler Sheo and support Labrov being standout players in the series victory. Even in these two victories, BDS struggled to close out cleanly at times and even fell behind in the early game. Crownie has also been suffering in terms of overall performance and needs to step it up way more in order to combat the level of PSG Talon.

When going by both teams' recent forms, PSG Talon is the favorite in this matchup by a small margin. However, if Team BDS can manage to shore up its weaknesses and perform at its peak level, they have a better chance of winning this series and advancing to the Swiss Stage of League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Head-to-head

PSG Talon and Team BDS will be playing against each other for the first time at a League of Legends tournament in Worlds 2023.

Previous results

PSG Talon's most recent matchup saw them secure a comfortable 2-0 victory against LOUD

Similarly, Team BDS won their latest fixture against CTBC Flying Oyster in a 2-0 scoreline.

Worlds 2023 rosters

PSG Talon

Top - Huang " Azhi" Shang-Jhih

Shang-Jhih Jungle - Yu "JunJia" Chun-Chia

Chun-Chia Mid - Huang "Maple" Yi-Tang

Yi-Tang ADC - Tsou "Wako" Wei-Yang

Wei-Yang Support - Lin "Woody" Yu-En

Yu-En Head Coach - Cheng "CorGi" Pin-Lun

Team BDS

Top - Adam "Adam" Maanane

Maanane Jungle - Théo "Sheo" Borile

Borile Mid - Ilias "nuc" Bizriken

Bizriken ADC - Juš "Crownie" Marušič

Marušič Support - Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Papoutsakis Head Coach - Adrien "GotoOne" Picard

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-in stage matchup between PSG Talon and Team BDS will take place on October 15, 2023, at 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST. Interested fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Popular co-streams conducted by personalities such as Caedrel, IWDominate, and LS are also available as alternative options to watch League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Poll : Who will win this match? PSG Talon Team BDS 29 votes