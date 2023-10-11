PSG Talon vs LOUD League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins stage is well underway as the first round of games in both brackets have been completed, with a few surprises headlining the initial two days of the event. Team Whales were able to stun the world with a 2-1 victory over Team BDS yesterday, while CTBC Flying Oyster thrashed Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe. The third day will feature the winners of each bracket facing each other.

PSG Talon and LOUD will face off as part of a best-of-three series in the opening match of the day to determine the first team that will advance to the knockout phase of the play-ins stage.

This article details everything you need to know ahead of this exciting League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup.

PSG Talon vs LOUD League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

PSG Talon have enjoyed a great start to League of Legends Worlds 2023. The PCS Summer Split 2023 champions demonstrated complete dominance against Movistar R7 in the event's inaugural matchup. Standout players in the series victory included veteran mid laner Maple and ADC Wako.

PSG Talon generally look a cut above the other wildcard teams when it comes to macro decisions and mechanics. With a clear understanding of the current meta and solid laners all around the board, the Pacific team is expected to advance to the Swiss Stage.

LOUD are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Brazilian League of Legends. The three-time CBLOL champions return to the international stage and keep improving with each global outing. The roster has showcased plenty of promise with aggressive and proactive plays around the map. The bot lane duo of Route and Ceos have been fantastic throughout the 2023 season.

LOUD are off to a strong start at Worlds 2023, much like PSG Talon, with a commanding victory against GAM Esports. The Brazilian team looked head and shoulders better in the matchup, with great macro and solid team fighting.

PSG Talon are the expected favorites to win this matchup. The PCS representatives possess stronger individual players and also showcase better map rotations and decision-making. These should prove to be a huge boon against the LOUD team, who are not at the level of PSG Talon when it comes to these aspects of the game.

Head-to-head

PSG Talon and LOUD previously faced off at League of Legends MSI 2023. The latter was able to win the best-of-three series with a 2-0 scoreline, leaving the current head-to-head record between the two teams at 1-0 in favor of PSG Talon.

Previous results

PSG Talon's most recent matchup was the opening game of League of Legends Worlds 2023, where they defeated Rainbow7 via a convincing 2-0 scoreline.

Similarly, LOUD won their latest fixture 2-0 against VCS Summer 2023 champions, GAM Esports.

Worlds 2023 rosters

PSG Talon

Top - Huang " Azhi" Shang-Jhih

Shang-Jhih Jungle - Yu "JunJia" Chun-Chia

Chun-Chia Mid - Huang "Maple" Yi-Tang

Yi-Tang ADC - Tsou "Wako" Wei-Yang

Wei-Yang Support - Lin "Woody" Yu-En

Yu-En Head Coach - Cheng "CorGi" Pin-Lun

LOUD

Top - Leonardo "Robo" Souza

Souza Jungle - Park "Croc" Jong-hoon

Jong-hoon Mid - Thiago "tinowns" Sartori

Sartori ADC - Moon "Route" Geom-su

Geom-su Support - Denilson "Ceos" Oliveira Gonçalves

Oliveira Gonçalves Head Coach - Lucas "BeellzY" Spínola

Livestream details

Popular co-streams conducted by personalities such as Caedrel, IWDominate, and LS are also available as alternative options to watch League of Legends Worlds 2023.

