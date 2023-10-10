LOUD vs. GAM Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-in stage is already underway, with a Group A clash featuring LOUD vs. GAM Esports. The whole stage consists of two groups, each containing four teams. As a result, two teams from each group will be eligible to advance. Finally, only two organizations will succeed and reach the Swiss Stage.

Ahead of the best-of-three series between the Brazilian powerhouse, LOUD, and the pride of Vietnam, GAM Esports, this piece will shed light on all of their recent statistics and results.

LOUD vs. GAM Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Similar to the Mid-Season Invitational 2023, LOUD tore through all the other Brazilian teams to win the CBLOL Split 2 and qualify for the League of Legends Worlds 2023. Although they finished the group stage of the regional split in third place, the team was exceptional in the Playoffs.

Through most matches, LOUD displayed absolute dominance, with very few squads posing a challenge. The split saw a standout performance from their ADC, Moon "Route" Geom-su, who hails from South Korea. His mastery of meta-champions made for some truly magnificent gameplay.

Meanwhile, GAM Esports, the winner of the VCS Dusk 2023, is a force to be reckoned with. Their skill in the region has been unmatched, and they can contend with the most formidable competitors in League of Legends thanks to their talented roster.

GAM Esports finished the VCS split group stage in first place and, subsequently, had a flawless run in the playoffs to clinch the event. Nguyễn "Slayder" Linh Vương, the 22-year-old Vietnamese ADC, was fundamental to GAM's success, expertly handling masteries like Zeri and Kai'Sa.

The series is bound to be extremely competitive, with LOUD predicted to come out on top 2-1 after a grueling fight.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time where LOUD and GAM Esports will clash against each other in League of Legends esports.

Previous results

LOUD's last series was against paiN Gaming in the CBLOL Split 2 Grand Final. The former grabbed a 3-1 series win.

On the other hand, GAM Esports took on Team Whales in the VCS Dusk 2023's Grand Final and won by a similar scoreline of 3-1.

Worlds 2023 rosters

LOUD

Top : Robo

: Robo Jungle : Croc

: Croc Mid : Tinowns

: Tinowns ADC : Route

: Route Support: Ceos

GAM Esports

Top : Kiaya

: Kiaya Jungle : Levi

: Levi Mid : Kati

: Kati ADC : Slayder

: Slayder Support: Palette

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage matchup between LOUD and GAM Esports will take place on October 10 at 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST. Interested viewers can head over to the following websites to watch the game live:

Furthermore, there are a lot of popular streamers who will host watch parties for the Worlds 2023 matches.

