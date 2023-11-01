NRG vs. Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 playoffs stage begins today, with NRG and Weibo Gaming locking horns in the first quarterfinals.

The number one seed and the champions of the LCS 2023 Summer Split will get to have a rematch against Weibo Gaming, the number four seed from China's LPL.

Expectations are quite high from the NRG roster as they are the only Western team in the playoffs bracket.

Ahead of this best-of-five series, let us review some of the important statistics, playstyles, and key players to keep an eye out for.

NRG vs. Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

NRG has been one of the biggest surprises at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The LCS champions started off slow but racked up three consecutive victories to qualify for the playoffs stage.

Their most notable victory was against G2 Esports, who was the number one seed from EMEA. NRG showed an exceptionally aggressive and decisive performance against the European roster in a massive upset.

Jungler Juan Arturo "Contractz" Garcia and mid laner Cristian "Palafox" Palafox have been major standouts for NRG at this tournament so far. The mid-jungle duo has found great success with proactive champions such as Taliyah and Jarvan IV.

That said, it is to be noted that NRG did not beat any Eastern team on their road to the playoffs, which casts some doubt on their true power level.

Weibo Gaming has had a topsy-turvy campaign at League of Legends Worlds 2023. However, the LPL roster managed to stabilize themselves in the two best-of-three series' that they played with some exceptional performances courtesy of top laner Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok and ADC Wang "Light" Guang-Yu.

The team's decisiveness and tendency to take skirmishes frequently make them a hard opponent to prepare and adapt against.

Nonetheless, the rosters' tendency to have inconsistent performances and throw away leads is an issue that has plagued them throughout the season.

The LPL's fourth seed did show a dominant performance against NRG previously, but it will be interesting to watch how these two teams fare in a best-of-five series.

Weibo Gaming is the expected favorite to advance to the semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2023. As previously mentioned, NRG's lack of wins against the Eastern teams makes their capabilities an unknown quantity.

That said, the team has shown plenty of growth and has a great chance of creating another massive upset against a team like Weibo Gaming if they can keep up this consistent performance.

Head-to-head

NRG and Weibo Gaming previously met in the first round of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage, where the latter completely dominated the game.

Previous results

NRG's latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a dominant 2-0 victory over LEC champions G2 Esports. On the other hand, Weibo Gaming defeated Fnatic 2-1 in their most recent fixture.

Worlds 2023 rosters

NRG

Top - Niship "Dhokla" Doshi

Doshi Jungle - Juan Arturo "Contractz" Garcia

Garcia Mid - Cristian "Palafox" Palafox

Palafox ADC - Ian "FBI" Victor Huang

Victor Huang Support - Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun

Dong-geun Head Coach - Thomas "Thinkcard" Slotkin

Weibo Gaming

Top - Kang " TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Qing-Song Head Coach - Yang "Daeny" Dae-in

Livestream details and live countdown

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals matchup between NRG and Weibo Gaming:

PDT: November 2, 1 am

CEST: November 2, 10 am

IST: November 2, 1:30 pm

KST: November 2, 5 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Popular co-streams of this quarterfinals game will also be available for viewing. Notable personalities broadcasting this fixture include Caedrel, a recognized fan of TheShy, IWDominate, LS, and Doublelift.

