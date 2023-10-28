Fnatic will clash against Weibo Gaming in the final phase of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage in a do-or-die matchup. Both teams currently sit on a 2-2 record, and the winner of this best-of-three series will advance to the playoffs bracket, where JD Gaming, LNG Esports, Gen.G, T1, and NRG await them. Fnatic and Weibo Gaming have not impressed at the tournament so far and must give it their all in this pivotal fixture.

Ahead of this intense League of Legends Worlds 2023 clash, let us look at some of the key players and the notable playstyles of each team.

Fnatic vs Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Predictions

Fnatic have not enjoyed the best time at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The second seed from the LEC have been clearly outclassed by the LPL and LCK teams but managed to excel against other regions.

While this leaves them with a 2-2 record, performances against teams from the best regions aren't promising. Fnatic's excessive reliance on superstar mid laner Marek "Humanoid" Brázda is also a major issue, as counterparts from the East are more than capable of handling him effectively.

However, Fnatic's unwavering mindset and incredible tenacity allow them to pull off great teamfights amidst chaotic scenarios. If the EMEA representatives can find a way to pull Weibo Gaming, a team that loves a skirmish, out of their comfort zone, they will have a good chance of landing a huge upset

Weibo Gaming's trajectory at League of Legends Worlds 2023 has been interesting. After absolutely demolishing NRG in their opening matchup, they suffered consecutive losses against G2 Esports and KT Rolster. However, the team arrested this run by bouncing back against MAD Lions.

The LPL's 4th seed have suffered major consistency issues this year, which resurfaced at the most prestigious international tournament. However, the team boasts some of the best talents in the world who can become extremely clutch during pivotal moments.

Weibo Gaming's incredible mechanics, paired with their extremely aggressive playstyle, make them a fun team to watch and a very difficult opponent to face.

Weibo Gaming are the expected favorites to win this best-of-three series and advance to the playoffs stage. The LPL team's raw firepower and mechanical prowess should see them get past Fnatic with relative ease.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Weibo Gaming have not faced each other at a League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Fnatic's latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a scrappy 2-1 victory over Cloud9. Similarly, Weibo Gaming managed to sweep aside MAD Lions in a comfortable 2-0 win.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Weibo Gaming

Top - Kang " TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Qing-Song Head Coach - Yang "Daeny" Dae-in

Livestream details

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between Fnatic and Weibo Gaming:

PDT: 29 October, 12 am

CEST: 29 October, 9 am

IST: 29 October, 12:30 pm

KST: 29 October, 4 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Popular co-streams of this highly anticipated game will also be available for viewing. Notable personalities broadcasting this fixture include Caedrel, who is a big fan of TheShy, IWDominate, and LS.

