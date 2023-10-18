Fnatic vs LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 will mark the first time the Swiss system is being practiced at the most prestigious event in LoL esports. Sixteen elite teams from across the world will participate in this phase of the event, with eight of them securing a record of 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 and earning a spot in the Playoffs bracket. Fnatic and LNG Esports will go head-to-head in the penultimate matchup on Day 1 of the Swiss stage.

LNG Esports are an incredible team looking to have a much more successful run at this edition of Worlds compared to their performance at Worlds 2021. Fnatic are one of the oldest and most illustrious organizations in LoL esports and will be looking to return to their former glory at this year's event. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this exciting LPL vs. LEC matchup.

Fnatic vs LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Fnatic are one of the most recognizable teams in League of Legends. This organization will be participating for a record 11th time at 2023's World Championships. This European squad has a highly passionate fanbase and a lot of expectations to meet.

Fnatic have had an interesting couple of years, and their latest roster looks to be one of the more promising ones — with a mix of young talent and seasoned veterans.

The new combination of Noah and Trymbi in the botlane, paired with rookie top laner Oscarinin breathing fresh air to the roster, has propelled Fnatic to being a top-three team in EMEA.

Unfortunately, the team had to play with former toplaner Wunder for the majority of the LEC 2023 Season Finals due to Oscarinin suffering a hand injury. As such, it's unclear how Fnatic will perform at their maximum potential.

Expand Tweet

LNG Esports, the LPL's third seed, boasts a world-class roster filled with superstars across various roles. Former World Champion, Scout, in the midlane has played remarkably in the 2023 League of Legends season.

The addition of ADC Gala in the Summer Split, along with Tarzan being at the top of his game, has elevated this squad to incredible heights. However, it's worth noting that this team still lost to JD Gaming in two close best-of-five series to end up in second place in that event.

The young talents in toplaner Zika and support Hang have also been fantastic to watch, showcasing incredibly clean gameplay mechanics and excellent teamwork. LNG Esports is a team to be feared and one of the early favorites to win Worlds 2023.

Expand Tweet

They are also highly likely to win against Fnatic. This LPL squad has way too much firepower for their opponents to contend with. Despite the EMEA team showing strong potential regionally, LNG Esports are on a different level when it comes to individual prowess and macro decisions.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and LNG Esports have not faced off against each other at a League of Legends tournament in the past.

Previous results

Fnatic's latest result was a 1-3 loss against G2 Esports in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals

LNG Esports was able to win their most recent fixture against EDward Gaming with a 3-1 scoreline in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Regional Finals.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

LNG Esports

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong

Seung-yong Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

Ming-Hang Coaches - Zeng "U" Long and Chang "Poppy" Po-Hao

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between Fnatic and LNG Esports will take place on October 19, 2023, at 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST. Interested fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Co-streams done by popular figures in the community such as Caedrel, LS, and Sneaky are also available for viewers to tune into for a more laid-back experience.

Poll : Who will win this match? Fnatic LNG Esports 0 votes