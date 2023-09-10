G2 Esports vs Fnatic - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals is set to conclude on September 10, 2023, as G2 Esports and Fnatic will finish the 2023 LEC season in front of a packed crowd in the Sud de France Arena of Montpellier. This game is set to be a spectacle to behold as the former team has been indomitable in the Summer Split and Season Finals while Fnatic is on a redemption arc.

Fans can expect a great matchup between these sides as the highly famous rivalry will be reignited on a grand stage to determine the inaugural LEC Season Finals champion.

G2 Esports vs Fnatic: Who will become the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals champions?

Prediction

G2 Esports has played on a different level in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The addition of Yike, Hans Sama, and Mikyx has turned this team into a machine capable of adjusting to a variety of playstyles — with each player possessing adept with several champions.

The roster has looked head and shoulders above the rest in terms of macro and individual laning and is a hard squad to exploit unless its members make egregious mistakes.

Fnatic, on the other hand, saw a rough start to their League of Legends 2023 LEC Season. However, new additions to their roster, such as Oscarinin, Noah, and Trymbi, have immensely helped them find an identity and be exceptional at teamfighting and skirmishes.

Despite Oscarinin's absence, former top laner Wunder has perfectly fit into this team at the Season Finals. This has helped them ramp up their gameplay with each series, showing their true potential.

Despite Fnatic's recent uptick in form, G2 Esports have shown way more proficiency and talent in almost all aspects of LoL, from teamfighting to drafting and macro. The former will have a hard time dethroning their rivals and completing a spectacular run at Montpellier. In simpler words, G2 Esports is more likely to win this series.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Fnatic arguably have the best rivalry in the LEC's history and have faced each other numerous times. The head-to-head record between these teams in the 2023 League of Legends LEC season stands at 2-1 in favor of the former.

Recent results

G2 Esports' latest result was a convincing 3-1 victory against MAD Lions.

Similarly, Fnatic were able to edge past MAD Lions in their latest matchup with a 3-2 victory.

Expected rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans Sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Fnatic

Top - Martin " Wunder" Hansen

Hansen Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Livestream details

League of Legends fans can watch the LEC 2023 Season Finals' Grand Finals matchup featuring G2 Esports and Fnatic live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, popular co-streams done by prominent personalities such as IWDominate and LS are also available.

Here are the YouTube and Twitch to the broadcast:

G2 Esports vs Fnatic on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

G2 Esports will face MAD Lions on September 10, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

