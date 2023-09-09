MAD Lions vs Fnatic - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals is coming to a close, with its last two games being played in Montpellier in the Sud de France Arena in front of a vibrant and hyped-up crowd. G2 Esports, MAD Lions, and Fnatic will be the three teams present in France for the Finals weekend. These three squads have obtained direct spots in the League of Legends 2023 World Championship.

MAD Lions and Fnatic will kick off the Finals weekend with a lower-bracket matchup. The series will be a best-of-five, and its winner will face G2 Esports as well as secure a top-two seed from the EMEA region for Worlds 2023.

MAD Lions vs. Fnatic: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Prediction

MAD Lions are trying to get their form back in the LEC Season Finals, putting up a great performance against Excel Esports before being outplayed by G2 Esports in the Upper-bracket Finals.

However, MAD Lions still have plenty of areas to work on and fix as their mid-game and decision-making look quite poor when compared to the best teams from other regions.

Fnatic, on the other hand, once again proved that they were going to advance to League of Legends World Championship. After the team's starting top laner Oscarinin was announced to be out for the rest of this tournament, their former top laner, Wunder, stepped in and performed admirably with the rest of Fnatic's members.

This side has shown some very exciting League of Legends gameplay and is a very scrappy team that thrives in skirmishes and chaotic teamfights.

Though both teams' recent performances suggest Fnatic is more likely to come out on top, MAD Lions should be the expected favorites to win this series. The team has showcased a far cleaner League of Legends gameplay and has been quite quick to capitalize on enemies' mistakes.

Fnatic is known to overstep quite a lot and throw away leads, which could help MAD Lions win.

Head-to-head

MAD Lions and Fnatic have faced each other five times in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The latter has won three of them and boasts a 3-2 record.

Recent results

MAD Lions' latest matchup was a 1-3 loss to LEC Summer Split Champions, G2 Esports.

Alternatively, Fnatic were able to win their most recent matchup against Team BDS in a nail-biting 3-2 series.

Expected rosters

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - James "Mac" MacCormack

Fnatic

Top - Martin " Wunder" Hansen

Hansen Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

Livestream details

Interested viewers can tune in to the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup between MAD Lions and Fnatic. Here are the links:

MAD Lions vs Fnatic on Twitch: Watch here

MAD Lions vs Fnatic on YouTube: Watch here

MAD Lions will face Fnatic on September 9, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

