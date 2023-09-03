G2 Esports vs MAD Lions - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals has only a handful of games remaining as G2 Esports, MAD Lions, and Fnatic have confirmed a direct spot at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship and secured the opportunity to play in front of the Montpellier crowd to conclude the Season Finals. G2 Esports and MAD Lions will clash in the LEC Studio for the last time in 2023 to determine the first finalists of the tournament.

Both teams have shown strong performances and look supremely capable of clinching the trophy. This should make for an exciting best-of-five series for fans.

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

G2 Esports are currently the strongest team in the League of Legends LEC and have enjoyed a phenomenal domestic season. The roster clinched the Winter and Summer Splits and delivered a decent performance at MSI 2023.

The team swept the end-of-season awards in the 2023 LEC season with support Mikyx and jungler Yike winning the MVP and Rookie of the Year, respectively. All signs are pointing towards G2 Esports winning the first-ever LEC Season Finals and delivering an emphatic display at Worlds 2023.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, MAD Lions have also enjoyed a strong 2023 LEC season. However, they suffered way more stumbles and vitriol thanks to inconsistent performances and dreadful outings at MSI 2023.

Despite this, the roster has come out of the gates swinging in the LEC Season Finals and seeks to revive its strong form. The performance of jungler Elyoya and ADC Carzzy will be pivotal if the team wishes to vanquish G2 in their current form.

Expand Tweet

G2 Esports are the expected favorites to win this best-of-five series and secure a spot in the Grand Finals. However, MAD Lions have showcased their strengths previously against G2 and demonstrated capabilities of going toe-to-toe in terms of mechanical prowess and map play.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and MAD Lions have faced each other six times in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 3-3.

Recent results

G2 Esports' latest result was a 3-1 victory against Team BDS. Similarly, MAD Lions were able to clinch their most recent game with a 3-0 scoreline against Excel Esports.

Expand Tweet

Expected rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans Sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - James "Mac" MacCormack

Expand Tweet

Livestream details

League of Legends fans can watch the LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup featuring G2 Esports and MAD Lions live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, popular co-streams done by prominent personalities such as IWDominate and LS are also available.

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs MAD Lions on YouTube: Watch here

G2 Esports will face MAD Lions on August 19, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this match? G2 Esports Team BDS 0 votes