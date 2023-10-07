10 best mid lane champions in League of Legends for Worlds 2023

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 tournament is set to start very soon, with the play-in stage of the official event beginning on October 9, 2023. Team BDS and Golden Guardians will play against each other in a best-of-five series the previous day to determine the final team at the international event. With a lot of strong candidates and multiple world-class players participating in this tournament, League of Legends Worlds 2023 promises to be an exciting and unforgettable event.

However, the current meta in the competitive scene has largely remained the same throughout the years. This tradition will very likely continue in League of Legends Worlds 2023, as the 13.19 patch, which is the version the event will be played on, featured minimal changes to really shift the meta. Ahead of the tournament, here are the ten best mid lane champions in League of Legends for Worlds 2023.

Ahri, Akali, Yone, and seven more strong mid lane champions at League of Legends Worlds 2023

1) Orianna

Orianna, the Lady of Clockwork (Image via Riot Games)

Best Orianna players in Worlds 2023: Scout (LNG Esports), Faker (T1)

Scout (LNG Esports), Faker (T1) Orianna counters: Xerath, Tristana

Once again, Orianna makes a comeback to the League of Legends mid lane meta just in time before an international tournament begins. While she is quite a boring champion from a viewer's perspective, the champion undeniably brings everything that a mid laner needs.

A safe laning phase with very few bad matchups, exceptional scaling, and strong teamfighting make her a comfortable blind pick for many teams to fall back on. Fans can expect a high priority on Orianna during the pick and ban phase at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

2) Tristana

Tristana, the Yordle Gunner (Image via Riot Games)

Best Tristana players in Worlds 2023: Chovy (Gen.G), Xiaohu (Weibo Gaming), ShowMaker (Dplus Kia)

Chovy (Gen.G), Xiaohu (Weibo Gaming), ShowMaker (Dplus Kia) Tristana counters: Taliyah, Ahri

Tristana continues to be a strong pick in the mid lane meta heading into League of Legends Worlds 2023. Her superior dueling potential, oppressive early levels, and ability to melt through turrets make her a formidable threat that very few can match throughout all stages of the game.

As a traditional marksman, she serves as an excellent hyper-carry and is a solid choice for teamfighting comps. Moreover, her great scaling can also be utilized for some incredible split-pushing when necessary. The added benefit of being a great flex pick makes Tristana a very valuable champion in professional play.

3) Azir

Azir, the Emperor of the Sands (Image via Riot Games)

Best Azir players in Worlds 2023: Chovy (Gen.G), Bdd (KT Rolster), Yagao (Bilibili Gaming), Faker (T1)

Chovy (Gen.G), Bdd (KT Rolster), Yagao (Bilibili Gaming), Faker (T1) Azir counters: Taliyah, Yone

Azir might be the only mid lane champion in the League that can never truly fall out of pro play as a priority pick. Regardless of metas, the Emperor of the Sands always finds a way to be one of the most popular picks due to his well-rounded kit, which is greatly desired in the highest level of League of Legends.

From a strong and safe early game to incredible playmaking capabilities in the late game, Azir goes above and beyond with his absurd potential to deal huge amounts of DPS. Over the years, pros have mastered Azir and have put on world-class performances with this champion.

4) Jayce

Jayce, the Defender of Tomorrow (Image via Riot Games)

Best Jayce players in Worlds 2023: Scout (LNG Esports), Knight (JD Gaming), Yagao (Bilibili Gaming)

Scout (LNG Esports), Knight (JD Gaming), Yagao (Bilibili Gaming) Jayce counters: Malphite, LeBlanc

Jayce is another champion who has been a staple presence in the 2023 League of Legends meta. The Defender of Tomorrow's capabilities to flex into the top and mid lane makes him a highly sought-after pick in the competitive scene. Paired with a strong presence in the early game and excellent skirmishing power, Jayce is a champion who can cause a game to snowball out of control.

Jayce's immense damage with his poke makes him a constant pressure point and a huge pain to deal with for the enemy team if he gets ahead. The champion is also a fantastic split-pusher who can comfortably win 1v1 fights when played right.

5) Taliyah

Taliyah, the Stoneweaver (Image via Riot Games)

Best Taliyah players in Worlds 2023: Bdd (KT Rolster), Chovy (Gen.G)

Bdd (KT Rolster), Chovy (Gen.G) Taliyah counters: Lissandra, Akali

Taliyah is yet another strong pick in the League of Legends meta due to her immense burst damage, strong crowd control, and powerful global ultimate. The ability to flex her into the jungle makes her even more valuable in pro play. Taliyah's strong early game, paired with great pick potential, makes her a terrifying opponent for ADCs and other mid laners to play against.

Coming into League of Legends Worlds 2023, viewers can expect to see a high priority on the Stoneweaver during the draft phase since she ticks every box that a mid laner should have in the current meta.

6) Syndra

Syndra, the Dark Sovereign (Image via Riot Games)

Best Syndra players in Worlds 2023: Knight (JD Gaming), Xiaohu (Weibo Gaming), Caps (G2 Esports)

Knight (JD Gaming), Xiaohu (Weibo Gaming), Caps (G2 Esports) Syndra counters: Jayce, Neeko

Syndra is a champion who is a comfort pick for many pro mid laners regardless of meta. The Dark Sovereign offers great damage, fantastic utility, and a strong laning phase to enable junglers to roam around the map freely. Additionally, Syndra's playmaking potential and ability to oneshot important enemy champions make her a highly desirable pick.

While she may not be the priority choice in the meta, Syndra is still a very reliable option for a blind pick and will continue to have a decent presence at the League of Legends World 2023 meta.

7) Ahri

Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox (Image via Riot Games)

Best Ahri players in Worlds 2023: Chovy (Gen.G), Knight (JD Gaming)

Chovy (Gen.G), Knight (JD Gaming) Ahri counters: Azir, Taliyah

Ahri remains in the League of Legends meta as a highly popular pick for both casual and competitive players. The champion offers great mobility, a safe and strong laning phase, and the ability to start teamfights at a rapid pace. The Nine-Tailed Fox has been a highly contested pick across all regions this season.

While her damage and overall effectiveness tend to fall off towards the extreme stages of the late-game, her reliable ability to catch opponents and set up for picks make her a solid choice for any player to pilot at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

8) Neeko

Neeko, the Curious Chameleon (Image via Riot Games)

Best Neeko players in Worlds 2023: Yagao (Bilibili Gaming), Bdd (KT Rolster), Caps (G2 Esports)

Yagao (Bilibili Gaming), Bdd (KT Rolster), Caps (G2 Esports) Neeko counters: Tristana, Ahri

If there is one champion in the current League of Legends mid lane meta that can single-handedly shift the tides of a game, it would be Neeko. The Curious Chameleon's strong zoning tools, paired with her incredibly devastating ultimate, make her the perfect champion in teamfight-oriented compositions.

Neeko's ability to disguise as minions also helps her set up unsuspecting plays and get priority over key objectives before the fight can kick off. While Neeko may have her weaknesses, the strengths that she brings to the table make her a strong pick at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

9) Akali

Akali, the Rogue Assassin (Image via Riot Games)

Best Akali players in Worlds 2023: Humanoid (Fnatic), ShowMaker (Dplus Kia), Faker (T1)

Humanoid (Fnatic), ShowMaker (Dplus Kia), Faker (T1) Akali counters: Jayce, Syndra

Akali has slowly made a comeback into the League of Legends meta after a couple of buffs to her Q ability over the past patches. The Ionia-based assassin seems to be the strongest just in time for League of Legends Worlds 2023. This is thanks to her incredible powerspike at level 6 and extreme threat in late-game teamfights.

Akali's capabilities of split-pushing and being a constant nightmare for enemy carries to deal with make her a really strong choice for certain mid laners at the event. If players can navigate past her weak early game, she can single-handedly carry a game with her exceptional mobility and damage potential.

10) Yone

Yone, the Unforgotten (Image via Riot Games)

Best Yone players in Worlds 2023: Chovy (Gen.G), Bdd (KT Rolster)

Chovy (Gen.G), Bdd (KT Rolster) Yone counters: Annie, Vex

Yone has been a polarizing champion in the League of Legends community ever since his release. The Unforgotten has also seen a steady presence in pro play, with various world-class players piloting the champion to a high degree of success. Yone's unbelievably consistent damage, paired with a really strong ultimate to make combo plays, make him a great choice in the mid lane meta.

Yone's mixed damage, as well as being a hypercarry, enables him to fulfill the role of an additional carry that the team can rely on in the late game. A tendency to be a flex pick for certain teams, along with being a monstrous duelist, gives Yone all the tools to be a strong champion at League of Legends Worlds 2023.