Best mid laners to pair with Briar in League of Legends

Briar has officially hit the League of Legends servers, and players have been quick to experiment and try out various builds and playstyles with her. She is currently being played the most in the jungle role as her kit has everything a typical jungler would want. From good skirmishing potential to reliable crowd control, Briar is a great scaling champion who functions as a monstrous duelist. However, she does require a bit of help to get past the early game.

This is where certain mid laners can help Briar get past the early game or even make her shine and snowball out of control. Here are the best mid laners that players should pair with Briar in League of Legends.

Ahri, Twisted Fate, and three other League of Legends mid laners that synergise well with Briar

1) Lissandra

Lissandra, the Ice Witch (Image via Riot Games)

Lissandra is quite a strong pick in the current League of Legends meta, especially with a co-ordinated team. While it is hard to find proper teamwork in solo queue games, Lissandra still provides phenomenal crowd control while having a strong and extremely safe laning phase. Her potential in skirmishes and team fighting, along with her abilities, enable Briar a ton in the early to mid-game.

Lissandra's passive and W being able to root perfectly sets up Briar for strong ganks. Both champions also complement each other well in terms of damage. Lissandra is more burst-oriented, while Briar can deal great damage in extended fights. The Ice Witch's passive in mid-game fights also helps Briar in chasing down enemies when she goes berserk.

2) Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate, the Card Master (Image via Riot Games)

Twisted Fate is an excellent utility mid laner in League of Legends and is one of the best options to pair with Briar. This duo remains relevant throughout all stages of the game for a variety of reasons. In the early game, Twisted Fate has a great gank setup with his Gold Card and also deals decent damage to complement Briar. The icing on the cake is that both champions have a global ultimate, which can be used to accelerate the mid-game.

As soon as Briar lands her ultimate, Twisted Fate can instantly use his own to teleport and capitalize on the target Briar has ulted towards. This can be done to easily net kills in the side lane or eliminate important threats in an instant. Thus, the combo of Briar and Twisted Fate is potent and lethal when done right.

3) Ahri

Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox (Image via Riot Games)

Ahri is a staple mid laner in the current League of Legends meta due to her safe and strong laning phase, gank setup, and mobility in team fights. She offers great burst damage and is one of the best champions for isolating important targets such as AD Carries. This is exactly what Briar wants in a mid laner when looking for ganks in the early-game and also while scouring for skirmishes in the mid-game.

Ahri's charm, paired with her burst, sets up Briar quite well to unleash her own combo. The mixed damage from both champions also works well in rounding out team compositions and making enemy mid laners not have the itemization to mitigate sufficient damage.

4) Orianna

Orianna, the Lady of Clockwork (Image via Riot Games)

Orianna is a reliable hyper-carry in the late-game phase of League of Legends who also offers decent shielding and movement speed capabilities to her teammates and herself. Her iconic ultimate that pulls enemies towards the location of her ball is a recipe for success to help Briar shore up all her weaknesses.

One of Briar's biggest weaknesses is that she is easily kiteable and lacks enough gap-closing abilities if she doesn't hit her ultimate. Orianna helps her in this regard by throwing her ball onto Briar while she is in her ultimate to set up massive combo plays that can decimate the opposition. Briar and Orianna are a terrifying duo in late-game team fights and can completely shift the pace of a game.

5) Zilean

Zilean, the Chronokeeper (Image via Riot Games)

The final League of Legends champion in this list is an off-meta pick that players can try to pick up and master. It is none other than Zilean, a champion who provides incredible utility that is matched by very few. Although Zilean is traditionally played as a support, he can also be piloted in the mid lane to great effect once you are past the laning phase.

As a mid laner, Zilean will naturally get more levels when compared to playing him as a support. This greatly helps Briar as pretty much every ability of Zilean's compliments Briar's playstyle very well. From his time bombs, movement speed, free revive, and ability to slow enemies, Briar can absolutely wreak havoc in team fights. When both champions are played to their absolute best, there is very little that can stop them from running away with a game.