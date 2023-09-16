10 best top lane champions to pair with Briar in League of Legends season 13

The latest release of Patch 13.18 brought Briar, an otherworldly Noxian vampire, into League of Legends. Her role is to quickly breach the enemy's backline as a fierce jungler and unleash untold chaos under their very noses or even beneath their towers. Briar is also best suited for use in lower-ranked gameplay where the opposition is typically less organized, and their supports are left relatively unprotected, ensuring her success on the battlefield.

Thus, it's quite crucial to take control of the game with a dominant top-lane champion pair in the early-to-mid game.

If you're looking to duo queue with your partner and need advice on which champions to pick, this article has you covered, as it shares the 10 best top lane champions to choose from in League of Legends.

Heimerdinger, Quinn, and some of the best jungle champions to pair with Briar in League of Legends

1) Quinn

Demacia's Wings, Quinn (Image via Riot Games)

In League of Legends, Quinn and Briar make a formidable duo, with the former being a dominant lane bully. Her aptitude for dueling and split-pushing adds to Briar's effects. Quinn's "Behind Enemy Lines" ability helps create effective map pressure.

Despite Quinn being fragile, if the opponent closes in on her, Briar can make use of her "Certain Death" ability to initiate the team brawl and bring some heavy damage to triumph in the team fights.

Furthermore, Quinn's ranged attacks and ability to activate a "mark" on enemy champions make her an excellent poker. Meanwhile, Briar can leverage her insane burst damage to finish off any remaining health.

Additionally, Quinn functions as an assassin in late-game situations, employing her ultimate to roam.

2) Heimerdinger

The Revered Inventor, Heimerdinger (Image via Riot Games)

Briar and Heimerdinger are an unbeatable duo in the top lane in League of Legends. Heimerdinger's frustrating abilities and zone control make him a formidable opponent early on. Additionally, his ability to hold down the lane solo makes teams struggle to gank him. As a result, Briar can easily join the fray and secure a team fight.

With his turrets, Heimerdinger can control bushes and provide Briar with exceptional vision. As a result, she can easily move around the Summoner's Rift to assist the solo laners.

3) Cho'Gath

The Terror of the Void, Cho'Gath (Image via Riot Games)

Briar's self-taunt and life-stealing capabilities can perfectly combine with Cho'Gath's Passive ability to create ridiculous sustain. The top jungle duo of the opposing team will feel a lot of pressure as a result.

Additionally, Cho'Gath is not only a damage dealer but also a top-tier tank. He has fantastic crowd-control abilities that work excellently in team fights. When Briar takes advantage of her Ultimate and flies to the location, a guaranteed victory is likely.

Briar and Cho'Gath can easily secure the Dragons, Rift Heralds, and Baron Nashors by virtue of the former's Ultimate ability's massive true damage against monsters in League of Legends.

4) Teemo

Teemo, the Swift Scout (Image via Riot Games)

When Briar is in the jungle, going with Teemo for a top-laner pick can be a smart move in League of Legends. This is due to Teemo's ability to counter many of the meta champions when playing ranked. Moreover, with his Passive skill, he can easily move undetected around the bushes and use his Q to deal blows to enemy champions.

Using his zoning abilities, Teemo can effectively bully opponents in the lane while dealing damage. This provides the perfect opportunity for Briar to roam towards the top and take down any remaining health with a swift jump and Blood Frenzy.

5) Olaf

The Berserker, Olaf (Image via Riot Games)

In League of Legends, Olaf reigns supreme in the early-to-mid game with his unmatched prowess. Unlike other champions, he is immune to crowd control and excels at dealing massive amounts of damage, even when outnumbered. Briar can take advantage of this by swiftly dispatching the monsters in her top jungle before joining the fray with a strong chance of victory.

It's almost impossible to survive Olaf and Briar's deadly champion chases due to their insane attack and movement speeds. These two champions are a formidable team that can win team fights, Herald battles, and Baron battles.

6) Volibear

The Relentless Storm, Volibear (Image via Riot Games)

Playing Briar and Volibear together in League of Legends is a winning combination. The former's impressive split-pushing and damage ability make him a great partner for Briar.

It's crucial to note that when Briar enters the "hematomania" state after diving into an enemy champion, she becomes prone to turret attacks. Fortunately, Volibear is an expert at diving towers, adding an extra layer of protection for Briar to keep her safe and sound.

With his expertise in split-pushing, Volibear can offer ample vision control to allow Briar freedom to move unfettered across the maps. Later on, the two of them combine their agility and pursue enemy champions to the hilt.

7) Malphite

Malphite, Shard of the Monolith (Image via Riot Games)

Briar, in League of Legends, can easily conquer the top lane when teamed up with Malphite. This is due to the latter's incredible ability to initiate combat and his skill at countering many top laners. As a result, Briar can roam the map with ease and make unexpected ganks from the top lane whenever necessary.

Using his Unstoppable Force ability, Malphite can secure a sure kill for Briar, along with his impressive point-and-click poke damage. He also proves to be a valuable asset when vying for control over objectives for the team, especially for Briar.

In the later stages of the game, if Malphite's ultimate lands on multiple targets, it has the power to dramatically shift the momentum of the game. Consequently, Briar and the team can pick off opponents one by one with ease.

8) Poppy

Poppy, Keeper of the Hammer (Image via Riot Games)

Playing as Poppy in the top lane of League of Legends is a wise choice, especially when paired with Briar, due to her impressive tankiness and her ability to counter champions that depend on dashing. By using Poppy's skills to prevent foes from escaping, Briar can roam in and make quick work of the enemy champion, who will be caught off guard and helpless.

Furthermore, Poppy is great at interrupting enemy junglers to clear monsters properly. Briar could completely take over the game with this. Poppy also deals decent damage across all stages of the game. This would give Briar a massive advantage to constantly put pressure on the enemy team.

9) Ornn

Ornn, The Fire below the Mountain (Image via Riot Games)

Ornn is a champion with incredible tanking abilities, which makes him a great ally for Briar in League of Legends. Moreover, he is quite skilled at restricting enemy movement and can elevate the performance of the entire team during the endgame.

Nevertheless, it's crucial for Briar to roam to the top lane occasionally since Ornn doesn't usually excel in the lane phases of the early-to-mid game. Late-game safety is key for Orn to become unkillable, which sets up Briar to finish the team fights using his "Call Of The Forge God" ability to disintegrate enemy AD carries.

10) Aatrox

The Darkin Blade, Aatrox (Image via Riot Games)

With its ability to apply constant pressure on the enemy champions in League of Legends, Aatrox is an unrelenting lane bully that gains a massive advantage from not requiring mana. Moreover, his Q, "The Darkin Blade," offers superb amounts of crowd control and damage output, making it a diverse and crucial ability.

Unlocking his E ability gives Aatrox the chance to play aggressively, and Briar can capitalize on it to win the team fights.