Naafiri jungle has the lowest win rate in League of Legends, Riot suggests to play her in mid

The town has been buzzing about Naafiri, the latest League of Legends champion. Originally introduced as an assassin jungler, her win rate in Patch 13.14 suggests a different role. Despite her strong jungle-clear skills and high damage, she is having a tough time in the meta. Players are finding it challenging to achieve desired results with her in the jungle.

Riot's developer, Stephen Auker, recently discussed his thoughts on the role of Naaifir. Originally, he had intentions of bolstering her viability in the jungle, but those plans have changed. Interestingly, Auker believes Naaifir could be the most formidable assassin in the mid-lane, potentially warranting a forthcoming nerf in League of Legends Patch 13.15. He asserted:

"We think Naafiri brings something really unique to the midlane as one of the only monsters in the role, and it's been a while since the midlane has gotten an assassin, so we want to make sure she shines and is well-balanced for that role before exploring other lanes."

Naafiri's recent performance in League of Legends has shown players how to effectively achieve more wins by utilizing her in the correct role. This article will shed light on the strategies and tactics necessary to maximize her abilities.

Why is Naafiri struggling in the jungle role?

Stephen Auker @RiotRaptorr Hello! Here's a quick update on our thoughts on mid vs jungle Naafiri. We had some jungle experiments hit PBE today, but we are not currently planning to ship those. pic.twitter.com/NnhjcLPhxO

Naafiri is known for her exceptional burst damage capabilities, making her a force to be reckoned with when it comes to swiftly eliminating jungle monsters in League of Legends. What sets her apart is her remarkable agility, allowing her to navigate the map like an adept jungler with her numerous dashes.

However, there is a caveat to her strengths: her crowd control abilities are not particularly impressive. This becomes a disadvantage during team fights or ganks, as she is susceptible to being easily defeated due to her lack of durability. Hence, if the opposing team successfully immobilizes her, she will quickly succumb to their onslaught.

Marp🗡🏳️‍🌈 @Marpkat_ @RiotRaptorr If you change her to be jungle, it will be another champion that will completely change the route because the community wanted it, please don't let her be jungle🥲

Naafiri's current win rate in Platinum+:

Jungle : 41.54%

Mid: 50.32%

As per the prevailing metagame, the primary emphasis is on tank-jungle champions and those with heightened mobility and an abundance of crowd-control capabilities.

Why you should play Naafiri in mid-lane in League of Legends

Naafiri, with her exceptional dashes and proficiency in bridging gaps, appears to thrive in the mid-lane position in League of Legends. Her strengths lie in her potent poke damage with Q and her capacity to roam with efficacy during the later stages of the game.

In addition, Auker stated that their initial intention was to enhance Naafiri's jungle abilities. However, they ultimately decided against it to prioritize her success as a mid-lane assassin. This decision was made because Naafiri is currently the only champion who embodies both the characteristics of a monstrous creature and a mid-lane assassin.

At present, Naafiri wields a touch too much power in the mid-lane, prompting the developers to implement nerfs in League of Legends Patch 13.15. However, Riot is taking the prudent approach of gathering more data before determining the extent of the adjustments.

