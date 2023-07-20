5 best Naafiri builds to help you climb rank faster in League of Legends

The much-awaited arrival of Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites, as the newest addition to League of Legends, has caused quite a stir. She has been specially crafted as a roaming assassin, poised to dominate the mid-lane. But she also possesses the versatility to excel in the jungle. Her ability to deliver a staggering amount of burst damage, impressive wave clear, and incredible agility showcased by her two dashes, make her a formidable force.
However, it must be noted that Naafiri falls on the frail side, particularly when confronted with crowd control, and her reliance on skill shots may prove challenging against opponents with superior mobility.
Choosing the right items for Naafiri is vital for getting through all stages of the game. Therefore, this article will provide five of her best builds in order to succeed in Summoner's Rift.
5 best Naafiri builds in League of Legends
Naafiri, with her honest assassin kit in League of Legends, excels as a jungler, despite her intended role being a laning champion. With her high map mobility, movement speed, and potent ganks, she is a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, her jungle-clear is healthy due to the ability to have a packmate to tank the camp.
Playing more as a bruiser than an assassin, Naafiri can also take on the responsibility of a top-laner. With the help of her packmates and her Q, she has a remarkable DPS in her kit. By successfully executing multiple rotations of her spell, the damage she inflicts will reach mind-boggling levels of consistency.
Instead of attempting to eliminate the opposing bruisers and tank champions in one shot, it is strongly recommended to prioritize selecting champions that align with her preferred role within the match.
1) Bruiser Naafiri
Runes
Precision:
- Conqueror
- Triumph
- Legend: Tenacity
- Last Stand
Resolve:
- Conditioning
- Overgrowth
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +15-140 Health (based on level)
Itemization:
- Mosstomper Seedling (starting)
- Health Potion (starting)
- Eclipse (core)
- Mercury's Treads (boots)
- Muramana (core)
- Black Cleaver
- Sterak's Gage
- Spirit Visage
2) Assassin Naafiri
Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Sudden Impact
- Eyeball Collection
- Relentless Hunter
Inspiration:
- Magical Footwear
- Cosmic Insight
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +15-140 Health (based on level)
Itemization:
- Long Sword (starting)
- Refillable Potion (starting)
- Duskblade of Draktharr (core)
- Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)
- Prowler's Claw (core)
- Axiom Arc
- Serylda's Grudge
- Edge of Night
3) Roaming Assassin Naafiri
Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Sudden Impact
- Eyeball Collection
- Treasure Hunter
Sorcery:
- Manaflow Band
- Waterwalking
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +15-140 Health (based on level)
Itemization:
- Long Sword (starting)
- Refillable Potion (starting)
- Duskblade of Draktharr (core)
- Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)
- Youmuu's Ghostblade (core)
- Edge of Night
- Black Cleaver
- Phantom Dancer
4) Lethality Naafiri
Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Sudden Impact
- Eyeball Collection
- Ultimate Hunter
Precision:
- Triumph
- Last Stand
Bonus:
- +8 Ability Haste
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +6 Armor
Itemization:
- Scorchclaw Pup (starting)
- Health Potion (starting)
- Duskblade of Draktharr (core)
- Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)
- Prowler's Claw (core)
- Edge of Night
- Phantom Dancer
- Serylda's Grudge
5) Assassin/Bruiser Naafiri
Runes
Precision:
- Conqueror
- Triumph
- Legend: Alacrity
- Coup de Grace
Inspiration:
- Magical Footwear
- Cosmic Insight
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive Force
- +15-140 Health (based on level)
Itemization:
- Gustwalker Hatchling (starting)
- Health Potion (starting)
- Black Cleaver (core)
- Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)
- Serylda’s Grudge (core)
- Ravenous Hydra
- Death's Dance
- Guardian Angel
With the commencement of the League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 2, Patch 13.4, and Naafiri, it is predicted that there will be a significant shift in the meta.