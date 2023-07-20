5 best Naafiri builds to help you climb rank faster in League of Legends

The much-awaited arrival of Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites, as the newest addition to League of Legends, has caused quite a stir. She has been specially crafted as a roaming assassin, poised to dominate the mid-lane. But she also possesses the versatility to excel in the jungle. Her ability to deliver a staggering amount of burst damage, impressive wave clear, and incredible agility showcased by her two dashes, make her a formidable force.

However, it must be noted that Naafiri falls on the frail side, particularly when confronted with crowd control, and her reliance on skill shots may prove challenging against opponents with superior mobility.

Choosing the right items for Naafiri is vital for getting through all stages of the game. Therefore, this article will provide five of her best builds in order to succeed in Summoner's Rift.

5 best Naafiri builds in League of Legends

Naafiri, with her honest assassin kit in League of Legends, excels as a jungler, despite her intended role being a laning champion. With her high map mobility, movement speed, and potent ganks, she is a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, her jungle-clear is healthy due to the ability to have a packmate to tank the camp.

Playing more as a bruiser than an assassin, Naafiri can also take on the responsibility of a top-laner. With the help of her packmates and her Q, she has a remarkable DPS in her kit. By successfully executing multiple rotations of her spell, the damage she inflicts will reach mind-boggling levels of consistency.

Instead of attempting to eliminate the opposing bruisers and tank champions in one shot, it is strongly recommended to prioritize selecting champions that align with her preferred role within the match.

1) Bruiser Naafiri

Runes

Bruiser Naafiri Rune set in League of Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Precision:

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Last Stand

Resolve:

Conditioning

Overgrowth

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+15-140 Health (based on level)

Itemization:

Bruiser Naafiri items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mosstomper Seedling (starting)

Health Potion (starting)

Eclipse (core)

Mercury's Treads (boots)

Muramana (core)

Black Cleaver

Sterak's Gage

Spirit Visage

2) Assassin Naafiri

Runes

Assassin Naafiri Rune set in League of Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Domination:

Electrocute

Sudden Impact

Eyeball Collection

Relentless Hunter

Inspiration:

Magical Footwear

Cosmic Insight

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+15-140 Health (based on level)

Itemization:

Assassin Naafiri itmes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Long Sword (starting)

Refillable Potion (starting)

Duskblade of Draktharr (core)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)

Prowler's Claw (core)

Axiom Arc

Serylda's Grudge

Edge of Night

3) Roaming Assassin Naafiri

Runes

Roaming Assassin Naafiri in League of Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Domination:

Electrocute

Sudden Impact

Eyeball Collection

Treasure Hunter

Sorcery:

Manaflow Band

Waterwalking

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+15-140 Health (based on level)

Itemization:

Roaming Assassin Naafiri items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Long Sword (starting)

Refillable Potion (starting)

Duskblade of Draktharr (core)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)

Youmuu's Ghostblade (core)

Edge of Night

Black Cleaver

Phantom Dancer

4) Lethality Naafiri

Runes

Lethality Naafiri Runes in League of Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Domination:

Electrocute

Sudden Impact

Eyeball Collection

Ultimate Hunter

Precision:

Triumph

Last Stand

Bonus:

+8 Ability Haste

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor

Itemization:

Lethality Naafiri items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Scorchclaw Pup (starting)

Health Potion (starting)

Duskblade of Draktharr (core)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)

Prowler's Claw (core)

Edge of Night

Phantom Dancer

Serylda's Grudge

5) Assassin/Bruiser Naafiri

Runes

Assassin/Bruiser Naafiri Runes in League of Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Precision:

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Alacrity

Coup de Grace

Inspiration:

Magical Footwear

Cosmic Insight

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+15-140 Health (based on level)

Itemization:

Assassin/Bruiser Naafiri items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gustwalker Hatchling (starting)

Health Potion (starting)

Black Cleaver (core)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity (boots)

Serylda’s Grudge (core)

Ravenous Hydra

Death's Dance

Guardian Angel

With the commencement of the League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 2, Patch 13.4, and Naafiri, it is predicted that there will be a significant shift in the meta.