League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 1: End date, rewards, split reset, and more

Riot Games shook things up for League of Legends Season 13, delivering a slew of changes right out of the gate in the new year. A brand new two-split system was introduced for Ranked, a first in the game's history. This revamped format provides players with a better way to monitor their progress and unlock more rewards along the way.

It's worth noting that the current ranked season, Split 1 of LoL Season 2023, began on January 11 and is now nearing its conclusion. The much-anticipated Split 2 will take center stage once summer comes to a close.

When it comes to League of Legends Ranked Split 1, it's time to talk about the end date and the in-game prizes you can claim with those Split Points (SP).

When does the Ranked Season 2023 Split 1 end in League of Legends?

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! 💪 https://t.co/2vtjToaxHE

The first split for Season 13 of the League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 will come to a close on July 17, 2023, at 23:59 pm CST. Once the split is over, you can expect your rank to be reset as the second split begins, following Riot's two-split system for Ranked in 2023.

The preseason, which is the gap between seasons, is known as the time before one season finishes and another starts. Although you can still participate in the Ranked queue during this period, there won't be any ranked rewards. The preseason will kick off at 3 am CST on July 18, and wrap up at 12 pm CST on July 19.

What are the rewards for League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 1?

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Split 2 of this year’s Ranked Season is almost here.



Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST, so climb while you still can! 🏔️ Split 2 of this year’s Ranked Season is almost here.Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST, so climb while you still can! 🏔️ https://t.co/mgILCZ81xl

During Split 1, you can expect your ranked rewards to come to you via the mission system. Just like always, don't forget to hop into either the Ranked Solo, Duo, or Flex queue to earn them. You'll receive 10 Split Points for each victory, while a loss will still net you a respectable six Split Points.

Don't fret, because these SP can be used to obtain a variety of goodies in-game, such as emotes, skin shards, and a stash of blue and orange essence, among other treasures.

Here are the Split 1 ranked rewards:

Split Points Reward 10 Hextech Chest 40 Hextech Key 80 Random Ward Skin Shard 120 Hextech Key 160 Victorious Maokai Emote 200 Hextech Key 240 K'Sante Permanent 280 Hextech Chest 320 Victorious Maokai Icon 400 Mystery Emote 480 Hextech Chest 600 500 Orange Essence 720 Random S1 Eternals Capsule 800 Masterwork Chest

When does League of Legends Ranked Season 2023 Split 2 start?

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘



Between July 18 3AM local time and July 19 12PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2. Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘Between July 18 3AM local time and July 19 12PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2.

With the first split of the LoL-ranked season concluding, Split 2 will start on July 19, 2023 at 12 pm CST. Brace yourself for the dawn of a new era as LoL patch 13.4 embraces these thrilling rank modifications and a slew of captivating gameplay adjustments.

Riot has shaken things up by revealing the new rank, Emerald. It will be introduced in the upcoming 13 Split 2. This fresh addition will sit snugly between Platinum and Diamond, bridging the gap in the rank hierarchy. Thus, the scales of justice are tipped towards equilibrium as the historically disadvantaged lower tiers are shown some much-needed love.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides for League of Legends.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes