“Take a breather, you deserve it”: League of Legends announces Split 2 arrival and Ranked Split 1 end time

League of Legends 2023 Ranked Season Split 1 will come to an end in a few days, with the Split 2 competitive period going live right after. Riot Games has announced that there will be downtime between when the current split ends and the new one begins. During this period, matches will not be counted towards the Split 1 ranked rewards.

In a recent tweet, Riot Games stated:

“Take a breather, you deserve it. Between July 18, 3 AM local time, and July 19, 12 PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2.”

Split 2 will go live in about six days' time, and players will be getting a respite from their daily competitive grind during the downtime.

League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 end date and time

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! 💪 https://t.co/2vtjToaxHE

Ranked Split 1 for LoL Season 13 will end on July 17, 2023, at 23:59 pm CST. Rank will reset at midnight, and players will have a very small window to get their hands on all the Split 1 rewards that they are yet to unlock.

League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2 start date and time

Ranked Split 2 for LoL Season 13 will start on July 19, 2023, at 12 pm CST. During the time that Split 1 ends and Split 2 begins, matches will not be counted towards Split reward progression.

What is new in League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2?

Riot Games will introduce a lot of new changes to the competitive ladder with Split 2. Along with a rank reset, here are some of the things that players will be able to look forward to in the update next week:

Increased LP gain and loss across each of the Rank Tiers.

Promo series will be removed between ranks

Promo series between rank tiers/divisions will be reduced to 3 from 5

New Emerald rank will be introduced between Platinum and Diamond

Rank influence will be removed during matchmaking.

Two new Victorious skins will also be up for grabs per season

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘



Apart from these new features, Riot Games has also announced that several changes will be made to player distribution in rank after the upcoming patch. The ultimate goal of the new system is to center the distribution of players around gload rank instead of making it bottom-heavy like it used to be.

