What is Split Point in League of Legends and how does it work?

League of Legends had recently introduced the Split Point system to their ranked matchmaking which incentivizes players for the amount of time that they have invested in the competitive mode. The MOBA’s ranked mode was something that can often feel stale for those who are looking to consistently grind up the Tiers. This is why many in the community often resort to just playing Normals or grinding it out in ARAM.

Hence, with League of Legends’ Ranked seasons being divided into two Splits, Riot Games have sought to make grinding rank games much more worthwhile for the more casual player. They have introduced the Split Point system and will look to abolish the Promotion Series to make it much easier to rank up in the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over what Split Points are in League of Legends and how they work.

What are League of Legends Split Points?

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! 💪 https://t.co/2vtjToaxHE

As mentioned, Split Points is an incentive system that will allow you to make the most of your ranked matches irrespective of whether you win or lose. You are awarded these points after a game, and depending on the amount of Split Points that you have by the end of the season, you will be eligible to get your hands on a Victorious skin.

With League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2, you will get a chance of getting your hands on two Victorious skins per Split.

How to earn Split Points in League of Legends

In order to earn Split Points in League of Legends, all you will be required to do is to play Ranked Solo/Duo or Ranked Flex matches when the Ranked Season Split is live. Irrespective of whether you win or lose, you will earn Split Points after every game.

For winning you will earn 10 Split points and for losing you will earn 6 Split Points. Hence, this system makes it a great incentive for players to just play competitive matches without having to sweat too much about winning or losing.

How to unlock Victorious skins through Split Points in League of Legends

You will unlock the Victorious skins with the help of Split Points. Depending on the rank that you are in by the end of the Split, the number of points required to unlock these skins will vary.

Those who are being placed in Iron, Bronze, or Silver, will require 1,600 Split Points in order to unlock the respective Split’s Victorious skin. Those who are placed in Gold or higher will only need 800 Split Points to get their hand on the skin.

However, apart from the Split Points, you will also be required to meet another requirement to get the skin. You will need to have an Honor Level two or higher to be eligible for unlocking the Victorious Skin.

One of the best ways of going about doing this will be to play with friends or a duo buddy who will honor them after every game.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘



Between July 18 3AM local time and July 19 12PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2. Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘Between July 18 3AM local time and July 19 12PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2.

Can Split Points be earned in the pre-season?

During the period when one season ends and the next begins, the Ranked matches you play will not contribute to your Skill Points progression. Rank gets a complete reset after every season with a new Victorious Skin up for offer after a Split begins.

Hence, not only will the player’s rank get reset but their total amount of acquired Skill Points as well.

