League of Legends S13 Ranked Split 2: All Competitive, Rank Distribution, and LP changes 

League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2 will introduce many changes to some competitive, LP, and rank distribution systems. There is a lot that Riot Games have planned for the upcoming update, and players will have a lot to unpack after the new Split goes live next week. Rank reset is not the only thing players can look forward to with Split 2, as changes will be hitting LP gain and loss and introducing the brand-new Emerald Tier.

Placement games will also be reduced across divisions, with the Promotion series being completely removed between ranks. Here is everything new with League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2.

All competitive changes in League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! Only 5 more days until Split 1 of the 2023 Ranked Season ends. Ranks will reset on July 17 23:59 PM CST and Split 2 begins a day later on July 19 12 PM CST. Let’s make every day count! 💪 https://t.co/2vtjToaxHE

Here is a list of all the changes that are being introduced to League of Legends season 13 with Ranked Split 2:

1) LP gain and loss changes

After the initial LP changes in Ranked Split 1, Riot will fine-tune the gain and loss in Ranked Split 2.

LP gain and loss amount will go from 22 to 25 when the player’s visual rank comes closer to matching their MMR.

LP gain and loss values at MMOR and Rank disparity extremes will be lightly smoothened.

There will be a clarified lobby tooltip for ranked duo queue restrictions if a player’s MMR is at the Master tier or above.

This will ensure that with LoL Ranked Split 2, the LP win and loss will be made significantly smoother and will look to increase slightly based on the player’s MMR. Riot is implementing this to improve the competitive experience and prevent MMOR disparity from being as bad as it used to be.

2) New Emerald Tier

League of Legends is getting a new Emerald Rank which will be placed between Platinum and Diamond. This is done to ensure that a more balanced player distribution is introduced across all the ranks in the game.

The Emerald Tier will now help to make Platinum and Gold become the new mid-tier ELOs, thereby reducing the total player distribution in Silver and Bronze.

3) Placement Games will be reduced

From the Season 13 Ranked Split 2, placement games will be reduced from ten to five. This will help those making alternate accounts have a much faster and easier time getting their placements and ranking up faster.

This will be a permanent change to the competitive system of the game, and it will not be removed when Split 2 ends.

4) Promotion matches removed

There will no more be a promotion match between the different rank tiers within the divisions. This will ensure that players can make their way to the next tier once they have reached the required amount of LP.

This will help to reduce a lot of the tilt that promotional matches would usually cause in many players looking to rank up fast in League of Legends.

5) Promotion series between divisions reduced

Players usually need to play a best of five when going from one division to a higher one. This is now being reduced to a best of three, making reaching a newer division in the MOBA significantly easier.

What is Riot’s aim with League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2 changes?

The new Split 2 changes in LoL season 13 will are aimed at achieving the following goals when it comes to ranked:

Riot wants to flatten the rank curve, which will let players have an easier time reaching the ranked tier closer to their skill level. This will provide much higher ranks for all.

The new Emerald Rank will help Gold be the new tier that player distributions will center around. No more will players be piled in the bottom tiers.

Promotion game removal will be one of the quality-of-life feature introductions the community has been asking for some time now.

Ranks for all players will be partially reset to help them get a higher rank faster when Split 2 begins.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘



Between July 18 3AM local time and July 19 12PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2. Take a breather, you deserve it 🧘Between July 18 3AM local time and July 19 12PM local time matches don’t count towards Split 1 ranked rewards, so have fun and rest up before Split 2.

When is League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 2 beginning

LoL, Season 13 Ranked Split 2 will drop on July 19, 2023, at 12 PM CST next week. It will go live one day after Ranked Split 1 ends on July 17, 2023, at 23: 59 PM.

Will your Rank reset with League of Legends Season 13 Split 2?

Player ranks will reset with Split 2. However, it will be a partial reset, as, with the introduction of the Emerald Rank, Riot will allow players to have an easier time being placed at higher ranks when the new competitive season begins.

