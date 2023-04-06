Every Dragon Soul in League of Legends season 13 ranked from best to worst

Over the past few years, as several changes have been implemented, the Dragon Souls in League of Legends season 13 have arguably emerged as a crucial objective for teams looking for victory. The powerful buffs that the Dragons and their souls provide considerably influence team fights and skirmishes. One might have a losing top-late matchup but can turn the tide when their team grabs the objectives. As a result, controlling and securing Dragon objectives has become a top priority for teams looking to dominate the competition in the current season.

With that in mind, this article will rank every Dragon Soul in League of Legends season 13 from best to worst.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Cloud and 4 other Dragon Souls ranked from best to worst in League of Legends season 13

Ranking Dragon Souls from best to worst can be challenging as each has unique benefits and drawbacks, which specific situational team compositions can quickly get the most out of.

This is why, while these arguments can sometimes become highly subjective, differentiating the best from the worst based on the current League of Legends meta is doable with appropriate reasoning and numbers.

1) Hextech Dragon Soul

The Hextech Dragon Soul is the best and strongest in League of Legends season 13. The Hextech Drake provides percentage ability haste and attack speed.

With an 8-second cooldown, Hextech Soul makes abilities and auto attacks inflict actual extra damage and slow enemy targets. Since access to True Damage in League of Legends is available to certain champions only, this Dragon Soul's value is much more lucrative, along with the extra slow on targets, allowing great kitting potential.

Moreover, given that the League of Legends season 13 meta is predominantly the Marksman ADC meta, the value of the Hextech Soul in a game where a Marksman can 1v9 becomes absurd as the additional attack speed ends up turning out to be extra damage.

Hextech Dragon Soul is considered overpowered by many because once acquired, throwing a game becomes difficult as it's the only Soul that provides a team with engage, sticking power, and disengagement. On top of that, it gives the overall best statistics out of the Dragon souls.

2) Mountain Dragon Soul

While Mountain Dragon Soul might be the second best according to this list, the difference between this and Hextech is quite significant, as the latter is miles ahead of the others.

Mountain Dragon Soul is arguably the next best in League of Legends season 13 simply due to its sheer stats. It grants a champion percentage bonus armor and magic resistance, whereas the Soul grants a shield after five seconds of not taking damage.

While in team compositions where multiple Bruisers/Juggernauts are drafted, Mountain Dragon Soul can easily end up being outright broken, the good part about this Soul is that the resistance it ends up granting can be helpful for almost every champion, along with the vast amount of team compositions.

3) Infernal Dragon Soul

The third-best Dragon Soul in League of Legends season 13 is the Infernal. In all honesty, Mountain and Infernal Dragon Soul are almost neck-to-neck, but Mountain Soul can be more overpowered at times, which is why it's in the second spot.

The Infernal Dragon grants a percentage bonus AD or AP. While the Infernal Soul makes auto attacks and abilities, causing extra damage every 3 seconds. One could argue that it's one of the safest Dragon Souls in the League of Legends season but is somewhat weaker than the Mountain and considerably more vulnerable than the Hextech.

4) Ocean Dragon Soul

Ocean Dragon Soul is the fourth-best Soul in League of Legends season 13. Despite being considerably nerfed over the previous patches, it still can be quite a strong soul to acquire, depending on the team compositions.

The Ocean Dragons grant champion health regeneration based on the percentage of missing health over 5 seconds. At the same time, Ocean Dragon Soul presents a buff that causes dealing damage to enemies and restores health and mana.

Ocean Dragon Soul is primarily suitable for Juggernauts/Bruisers. Additionally, players get the most value out of it during crucial team fights as often, the healing from it can turn the tide of a skirmish.

But that being said, the Ocean Dragon Soul is considerably worst when compared to Hextech, Mountain, and Infernal Dragon Soul, as the others are comparatively more versatile and outright more powerful.

5) Cloud Dragon Soul

Cloud Dragon Soul is quite comfortably the fifth-best Dragon Soul amongst all six as it is mainly considered a 'luxury' due to most of the champions and team compositions being unable to take advantage of its bonuses.

The Cloud Dragon grants champions with slow percentage resistance and out-of-combat movement speed. At the same time, the Cloud Dragon Soul grants bonus movement speed, which is significantly increased for 6 seconds after using the ultimate ability.

While no one denies that the bonuses that Cloud Dragon Soul offers are always lovely to gain compared to the four souls above, it feels heavily underwhelming as, many times; champions won't be genuinely able to utilize the bonuses.

This is why the Cloud Dragon Soul is somewhat neck-to-neck with the next and final addition to this list as the worst Dragon Soul in League of Legends season 13.

6) Chemtech Dragon Soul

Chemtech Dragon Soul is the final addition to this list, as it is the worst Dragon Soul to acquire in League of Legends season 13.

One of the primary reasons it's the worst Dragon Soul is purely due to how underwhelming the bonuses feel compared to the others. On top of that, this Soul is mostly only powerful on enchanters and champions who grant shields, but considering the enchanter support meta is no more, it makes this Dragon Soul even worse.

Chemtech Drake grants the champion a percentage bonus tenacity, healing, and shielding power. While the Chemtech Soul grants a buff that when one is below 50% health, they gain percentage damage reduction and increase.

While there could be an argument that some Bruisers/Juggernauts like Urgot might appreciate the Chemtech Dragon Soul, its hyper-specific viability makes it the worst Dragon Soul in League of Legends season 13.

