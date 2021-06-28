Tahm Kench's new Devour ultimate can't stop Urgot from executing his chem-drill in League of Legends

The recent rework of League of Legends' River King Tahm Kench has shifted his unique W-Devour ability to his ultimate, while Abyssal Voyage is his new W.

However, League of Legends regulars have found the reworked Tahm Kench to be a little offbeat in terms of interaction with other champions. In a recent Reddit post, u/EddyMcSandbag, who is also an Urgot main, tried a 1v2 against his opponents Darius and Tahm Kench, aiming for an ult execution. However, a strange interaction took place when Tahm Kench used his reworked ultimate on Urgot.

The River King's new Ultimate-Devour, which also happens to be his former W ability, did more damage while spitting out his opponent. But what caught the player's eye was that Urgot's R, Fear Beyond Death, still worked from inside Tahm Kench’s new R.

When the River King attempted to gulp Urgot, the latter's ultimate ability could not be suppressed rather Urgot's chained chem-drill ripped out of Tahm Kench's stomach to execute Darius, also saving himself.

Reworked Tahm Kench might be struggling a bit with his new ability interactions in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Not only u/EddyMcSandbag, but many other League of Legends players have come up with proof of strange interactions featuring Tahm Kench's new ultimate. Clips on social media have showcased champions who generally remain stationary when using their ults, being able to wander around while devoured by Tahm Kench.

I don’t remember a patch without a single bug to happen in a game, just like new bug with aatrox + tahm kench rework, and since this champion has A LOT of interactions and the possession is hard interaction to code as well, it is like it was with sylas or zoe. — 💀 Ruined Velkan 💀 (@RuinedAlchemist) April 30, 2021

In a featured video by League of Legends YouTube channel Vandiril, Sylas can be seen struggling to fully grasp Tahm Kench's reworked ultimate. He is unable to maintain the River King's form while possessing the Devour ability.

ok so dont take new tahm kench ult as sylas pic.twitter.com/ViK5gpyPmt — monchek (@monchekk) June 25, 2021

Tahm Kench ult is super bugged on sylas wtf — Limsy (@Limsyxd) June 25, 2021

Fans want this issue to be resolved by Riot Games as soon as possible. Meanwhile, curious brains can keep experimenting with the reformed Tahm Kench to discover more of such bizarre interactions, if any.

Also Read: League of Legends patch 11.13 official notes brings Tahm Kench mini rework, Virgo nerfs and massive mobility updates

Edited by Gautham Balaji