The Anathema-Leona combo might just create the most oppressive bot lane meta in League of Legends history

Riot Games recently introduced the Legendary tank item Anathema's Chains in League of Legends along with patch 11.13, and fans have already found a way out to churn out its optimum level of utility.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle u/waytooeffay discovered that with a broken Anathema-Kindlegem combo, Leona can stun-lock players for nearly 5 full seconds. The Radiant Dawn's full of E + Q + R, if chained perfectly, can CC an opponent for 3 consecutive seconds. But with the application of Anathema’s Chains, Leona can keep her enemies stunned for even longer.

Not just that, but by the time Leona’s stun combo expires, Anathema’s Chains can allow Leona players to keep their target locked long enough for their cooldowns to get restored.

Leona can keep her opponents stunned for almost 5 straight seconds in League of Legends patch 11.13

Anathema’s Chains allows a player to pick an enemy champion as his/her "nemesis." After 60 seconds, a "vendetta" is built against the nemesis allowing it to take up to 30 percent less damage from the marked opponent. Anathema’s Chains also reduces the tenacity of the designated nemesis by 20 percent.

this item seems really cool for leona, yet im more interested about who is anathema and what kind of story she has to tell us bc she is related to shadow isles and maybe w isolde too 🧐 https://t.co/T71FVVyTQR — silmarilia (@imnotsaso) June 15, 2021

So if the "Radiant Dawn's" abilities are timed to perfection, her chain of stuns lasts for up to 3.6 seconds at a stretch, as a result of the opponent's tenacity reduction. Additionally, if Leona players include items like Kindlegem and one Ability Haste rune, her Q - Shield of Daybreak's cooldown gets reduced to 3.62 seconds.

This leaves the opponent with a fractional 0.02-second window to react before Leona's Q comes up again to stun for another 1.2 seconds, bringing the total time in the chain of stuns to 4.8 seconds.

Anathema’s Chains stun locks on Leona for just under 5 seconds. WHAT. — Ferlo (@Ferlo_OCE) June 23, 2021

Anathema's chain is already being considered broken by League of Legends fans as they discovered Morgana's Q - Dark Binding, Ashe’s R - Enchanted Crystal Arrow, and Cassiopeia’s R - Petrifying Gaze getting hugely benefitted from the newly added legendary item as well.

