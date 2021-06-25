Zilean's upcoming "low scope" League of Legends VFX update is aimed at matching his new Legends of Runeterra aesthetics

League of Legends will bring something special to the table as its mighty Chronokeeper is finally set to receive some love in the game's upcoming patch of 11.14, more precisely to match his newest Legends of Runeterra aesthetics.

Riot's senior VFX artist Kevin “Sirhaian” Leroy revealed a few “very low scope” VFX changes for Zilean that he is currently working on. The changes will be available shortly for players to experience in League of Legends patch 11.14 PBE cycle.

Heyo everyone! Zilean is getting a little bit of VFX love in this PBE patch! 🕒✨



This update is 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗼𝘄 scope: it only aims at updating 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 of his 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲 VFXs to match his new Legends of Runeterra aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/wLZcDM2RDN — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) June 24, 2021

As confirmed by Sirhaian, the VFX tweaks are pretty much minor, ensuring that the timebender's character aesthetics will now match with Riot's LoR's version of the champion.

The rest of the skins is unchanged, aside from Shurima Desert, for which some subtle sand was added. — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) June 24, 2021

The dev also explained that the VFX for all Zilean’s skins will remain unchanged, except for the Shurima Desert where subtle sand effects will be added.

Zilean's new League of Legends VFX updates will match the modernism of his character in Legends of Runeterra

Screengrab from Legends of Runeterra Cinematic

As briefed by Sirhaian, Zilean’s Q- Time Bomb will be far more modern in terms of animation. The VFX has been updated with a clean blue animation of the bomb that pulses before exploding.

The Roman numerals on Zilean's clock have also seemed to have been replaced by Runic alphabets.

Also, here's a little slow-motion of his Q stuns if anyone likes slow-motions.



The AOE very briefly flashes a memory of Runeterra. pic.twitter.com/UUpWZHPIiZ — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) June 24, 2021

Other abilities of the Chronokeeper including E - Time Warp, R - Chronoshift, and autos will be subjected to tweaking and polishing as well.

Instead of the outdated revival animation, a bright blue clock will rotate around Zilean from now on, during his ult, before the resurrection.

Oh yea and here are his autos. Should finally feel appropriately magical, and should hit PBE soon~ pic.twitter.com/y7QQJRUApR — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) June 24, 2021

Zilean was recently added to Riot's digital card game Legends of Runeterra last month, featuring modern and visually appealing VFX animations. It is very likely that Riot wanted to preserve his character and lore throughout all its titles.

Thus, they thought of changing the Chronokeeper's 11-year-old animations.

Let us know if you find anything wrong or if you have feedback! 💖 — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) June 24, 2021

These small VFX changes featuring Zilean are scheduled to go live on League of Legends' live servers along with Patch 11.14 on July 8, Thursday.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul