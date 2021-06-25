Riot dev previews possible Irelia tweaks planned for League of Legends Patch 11.14

League of Legends sets the stage as Blade Dancer is on her way to receiving massive tweaks in the game's upcoming patch 11.14.

Riot's designer Phlox revealed some tentative Irelia changes on Twitter that are planned to hit League of Legends' live servers with Patch 11.14 on July 8.

However, as confirmed by the dev, the adjustments are still in a state of experimentation and might change in the next few days. Players will be able to test the tweaks out on the PBE later today.

Hey everyone!



Irelia's got some changes coming 11.14 that will be on PBE later today. Nothing on PBE is final so please let me know what you think!



Tomorrow's Quick Gameplay Thoughts will be all about Irelia and the process we went through to get to this list.

Riot will release a League of Legends blog post tomorrow, elaborating on the complete process and intentions behind the upcoming Irelia changes. Here's a sneak peek of the tweaks revealed by Phlox.

Tentative Isrelia changes for League of Legends patch 11.14

Base Stats:

Health: 580 >>> 520

Magic Resist :: 32 >>> 28

HP per evel :: 95 >>> 110

Ionian Fervor (P):

Max Passive Stacks: 5 >>> 4

Attack Speed per stack: 8/12/16% based on level >>> 7.5/13.75/20% based on level

Damage: 15-66 (25% bonus AD) >>> 10-61(30% bonus AD)

Bladesurge (Q):

Dash Speed : Movement Speed + 1500 >>> Significantly reduced

Minion Damage: 55/75/95/115/135 >> > 55+12/lvl

Defiant Dance (W):

DR : 50% (+7%/100 AP) Physical >>> 40-80% Physical and 20-40% Magic DR levels 1- 18 (AP Ratio preserved)

Max Damage: 20/50/80/110/140 (+100% AD) (+80% AP) >>> 30/95/160/225/290 (+150% AD) (+120% AP)

Flawless Duet (E):

Missile Travel Time : Based on distance >>> 0.25s

Cannot be cast or recast during Q

Cannot be recast while CCd

Vanguard's Edge (R):

[NEW PASSIVE] : Decrease Q Cooldown by 0.5/1.5/2.5s before Haste

I mean I really like that we are making the champ weaker early and stronger late but changing q dash speed and making it so you can't use e2 while CC'd or Qing just removes skill expression for no reason when this is meant to be a mechanically intensive champion

By reducing Irelia's Q’s dash speed and not letting her recast E when dashing or CC’d, Riot will thus allow her opponents to counter easily as fewer mechanics will be required from her opponents.

But as compensation for these changes, Riot will be adding more damage to her ability kit in the later stages of a match, especially with Defiant Dance.

