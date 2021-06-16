Riot introduces new tank item, Anathema’s Chains in League of Legends PBE

Riot Games has introduced a new Legendary tank item called Anahema's Chains in League of Legends PBE.

Riot teased the item a few weeks ago when the devs confirmed their work progress on it for the upcoming patches. Anathema's Chains will provide the champion with a whopping 650 health, along with 20 ability haste, and while its stats seem to be already overpowered, its passive effect is bound to steal the show.

Anathema’s Chains will allow a player to pick an enemy champion as his/her "nemesis." After 60 seconds, a "vendetta" can be built against the nemesis allowing it to take up to 30 percent less damage from the marked opponent. The "nemesis" will also have a 20% reduced tenacity when near the Anathema’s Chains-built champion as long as the item stays in the inventory.

Anathema’s Chains is set to go live in League of Legends with patch 11.13

Anathema's Chains' VFX. First one is initial bind VFX, second is max stacks VFX. (Image via Riot Games)

Anathema’s Chains' active ability allows an opponent to be targeted as his/her nemesis and is available to cast while dead and at a global range. However, the nemesis selection cannot be done while in combat and the player will lose all previously built vendetta stacks against the previous nemesis when selecting a new one.

The price of the new Legendary tank item is set to be 2,500 gold in the League of Legends store and can be built out of Kindlegem and Giant’s Belt.

Along with Anathema's Chains, another item called Elderplate is also available for testing in the League of Legends PBE. But as of now, it doesn't seem to have a strong effect on the current game meta. More details on this item are expected to be revealed shortly.

Anathema’s Chains is now available for testing in the League of Legends Public Beta Environment, with plans for a Patch 11.13 reveal. The patch is set to hit live servers on June 23rd, according to the official League of Legends patch schedule.

