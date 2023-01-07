League of Legends will introduce massive nerf to Legend: Tenacity, set for patch 13.1 release

The first major patch of League of Legends season 13 is set to bring a massive nerf to one of the game's most popular runes. Legend: Tenacity will see a major sizeable reduction as Riot Games currently feel that it's too strong.

This nerf will be introduced alongside patch 13.1 which is set for release on January 11, 2023. Unfortunately, this change to Legend: Tenacity will likely have a greater negative impact than most nerfs, as the game currently has plenty of crowd control.

Phlox @RiotPhlox 13.1 Patch preview with content!



Named in yellow are changed from the last preview.



Anything y'all really want changed in 13.2? 13.1 Patch preview with content! Named in yellow are changed from the last preview.Anything y'all really want changed in 13.2? https://t.co/1jJJeztTRn

Nerfing the only counter to various crowd control abilities will make life extremely difficult for most players. Based on this information, it seems like the developers want the teamfight-oriented champions to have even more impact and become the meta in the upcoming season.

Details about the nerf to Legend: Tenacity alongside League of Legends patch 13.1

Before moving forward with this discussion, it's important to provide accurate details about the nerf that Legend: Tenacity is set to receive soon:

5% + (2.5% per Legend Stack) >>> 5% + (1.5% per Legend Stack)

While there's no doubt that Legend: Tenacity was one of the strongest runes in the game, this nerf is fairly substantial, with some players of the opinion that it may be a bit too much.

For those who are unaware, Tenacity is a stat in League of Legends that reduces the effectiveness of all incoming crowd control abilities. Unfortunately, the game does not have too many options to mitigate these abilities, with this particular rune being the most preferred choice of a counter as it provides the most value.

In fact, several ADCs used the rune to protect themselves from getting one-shot by powerful crowd control abilities. Unfortunately, a significant nerf to this rune will mean that ADCs will have no choice but to go for something else.

In fact, League of Legends already has several options to reduce Tenacity, but only five items that provide Tenacity. This means that there are very few alternate options to counter this nerf and none of them are great items for ADCs.

Cleanse seems to be the only viable option to deal with crowd control right now. This means that players will have to be far more careful as even a single mis-step could likely mean death.

However, Riot Games might have a good reason to nerf this rune. Toplane bruisers often run Unflinching and Legend: Tenacity together, which provides them with double the buff. Unfortunately, it's not at all fun playing against these bruiser champions as crowd control has little to no effect on them. This change is certainly a major nerf to toplane Bruisers and a welcome change for some players.

In general, the reception from the League of Legends community has been fairly mixed so far. Some players feel that the nerf is too much, while others feel that it was sorely needed. Obviously, this depends on the kind of experience that players have had so far within the game.

In any case, the negative impact of this nerf is difficult to predict as of now. League of Legends players will get a better idea once patch 13.1 is officially released on January 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes