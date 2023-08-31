Briar in League of Legends: Release date, abilities, playstyle, and more

Blood magic gave life to Briar, the latest addition to League of Legends' growing champion selection. This expected jungler is a weapon forged by the Black Rose of Noxus for one purpose: domination. On March 22 and July 19, which saw the arrival of Milio and Naafiri, Briar triumphantly claimed the title as the third champion to join the battle in 2023.

This article will uncover all the pertinent information about Briar's presence in League of Legends, including her release date, abilities, playstyle, and other aspects.

Briar's release date in League of Legends

Briar’s release date in the game is scheduled for League of Legends Patch 13.18. According to the official patch schedule for this season, Briar should be setting foot in Summoner's Rift on September 13, 2023.

However, interested players can already check her out on the League of Legends PBE. She's available on the in-game store for 975 RP or 7800 Blue Essence.

Here's the countdown for the release of Briar in LoL Patch 13.18:

Briar's abilities and playstyle explained

Briar's abilities in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Briar is intended to be primarily played in the jungle but is also viable in the top lane. Riot plans to make both roles usable in League of Legends and adjust them if necessary. Briar's supposedly a champion more aimed at the early to mid-game. She is also centered around life-stealing, and all of her abilities cost a percentage of your max HP.

Furthermore, she has a new mechanic, which is self-taunt. It is included in both her W and R, and pretty much the entirety of her kit revolves around these self-taunts.

That being said, let's get to know her abilities in League of Legends:

Passive: Crimson Curse

Briar's Passive ability applies a stacking bleed that heals her for a portion of the damage dealt. Her healing is increased if she is low on health. Importantly, she doesn't have base health regeneration.

Briar can life-steal a lot, and she can life-steal not only from champions but also from minions or monsters.

Q: Head Rush

Briar's Q is a leap that does damage and stuns, but she can also CC the enemy. Additionally, this ability also shreds armor. Her Q can be cast on minions or monsters during her W, and that will make her stop prioritizing the enemy champions.

W: Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack

Briar is pretty much centered around her W ability, which is a short leap that makes her self-taunted. The ability prioritizes the champions, and the acquisition range is pretty big, somewhere around the 1000 to 2200 range. For example, it's more than Jinx's rocket.

During the blood frenzy, she gains increased attacks and movement speed, and her attacks deal area-of-effect damage around the target. You can also reactivate this ability to take a bite out of her target. Following that, the next attack will deal extra damage based on the enemy's missing HP. Furthermore, her healing is also directly linked to this extra damage.

Importantly, while she uses her W, you can use items or the summoner's spells. However, her W cannot be canceled. The only way to break it is to use her E. Therefore, if you use this ability, you're going to run to your target, and you won't stop. You may have to do a tower dive or a nexus dive. If the enemy is untargetable, she will find another target nearby to attack.

This ability will also find enemies you cannot see, even if they are hiding in a bush. Additionally, if there is no one around when you cast this ability, it will just be a short dash, that can also go over walls.

E: Chilling Scream

Briar's E is the only reliable way for you to stop her W in League of Legends. It removes her blood frenzy and puts her in a channeling state. Once it's released, it does damage and slows enemies.

During discharge, she takes reduced damage and also heals for a portion of her maximum health. Fully charged E knocks enemies back, and if you hit them into the wall, they are going to be stunned and take a lot of damage.

R: Certain Death

Briar shoots a missile across the map when she uses the R. It's a semi-global ability in League of Legends. So you can use it from the base to the Baron or Dragon pits. However, the enemies can hear it being used, and it only targets the enemy champions.

If she hits the enemy and the missile is supposedly pretty wide, she's going to dash to them and fear all the other units in the area, excluding your target. At this point, she will enter a state of complete "hematomania". She will chase her target until either of them dies.

If someone uses Zhonya's Hourglass or similar abilities, she will find another target and then come back to the original target after the ability ends. It pretty much guarantees that either Briar or her prey will die. She also gains attack speed and movement speed, extra armor, magic resistance, and life steal.