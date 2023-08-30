All League of Legends Briar abilities leaked

Briar is set to be the newest League of Legends champion release. She is expected to follow in the footsteps of Naafiri as the vampire-themed champion is most likely to be an assassin focused on outbursts of damage and constant healing through her bloodlust. The Noxus-based winner in League of Legends should spice things up a bit, as her abilities have been leaked.

Some of her abilities have exciting properties and have the chance to influence the meta. It is not yet confirmed which lane will be the best for her. However, a rundown of her abilities should clarify her role in a League of Legends game.

Briar's leaked abilities in League of Legends explained

Passive - Crimson Curse

Briar's attacks and abilities apply a stacking bleed that heals her for a portion of the damage dealt. Perpetually hungry, she gains increased healing based on her missing health but lacks innate health regeneration. She will also heal for any remaining bleed damage when a bleeding enemy dies.

Q - Head Rush

Briar leaps to a unit, dealing damage, stunning them, and breaking their armor. Briar will stop prioritizing enemy champions if she casts this ability on a minion or monster during Blood Frenzy's (W) effects.

W - Blood Frenzy

Briar leaps forward and shatters her pillory, entering a Blood Frenzy that relentlessly causes her to pursue the nearest enemy (prioritizing champions). When frenzied, she gains increased attack speed and movement speed, and her attacks damage an area around her target.

Briar can reactivate this ability while frenzied to take a chomp out of her target on the next attack, dealing additional damage based on their missing health and healing her based on the damage dealt.

E - Chilling Scream

Briar refocuses her mind, removing Blood Frenzy (W) and channeling energy into a powerful scream that damages and slows enemies. While charging, she takes reduced damage and heals for a portion of her max health. A fully charged scream knocks back, dealing additional damage and stunning enemies that hit a wall.

R - Certain Death

Briar kicks a hemolith, marking the first champion hit as her prey. She then belines straight to them, fearing other surrounding enemies on arrival, and enters a state of complete hematomania. She will pursue her prey until one dies, gaining the effects of Blood Frenzy and additional armor, magic resist, lifesteal, and movement speed.

Briar looks to be a promising champion in League of Legends with an exciting mix of an assassin's kit and sustain with her immense lifesteal. An exciting aspect of Briar is her lack of health regeneration, making her highly unique compared to other champions.

Her abilities are expected to cost health, similar to champions such as Zac and Vladimir. The most eye-catching ability in her kit is Blood Frenzy and its mechanics. This power ultimately defines Briar as a champion in League of Legends. Overall, seeing how Briar will fare once she is released and her impact in the pro-play meta will be pretty curious.