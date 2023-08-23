League of Legends is a game that houses many champions with various playstyles that cater to different playstyles. Units that have been introduced in this game recently include assassins such as Naafiri, support characters like Milio, and entities that like to be in the thick of things — K'Sante and Bel'Veth, for example. Recent rumors, however, suggest that another skirmish-oriented entity will be joining the incredibly diverse champion roster in League of Legends.

Here's everything there's to know about the new leaked character.

Everything to know about upcoming League of Legends jungler, Briar

Early rumors from a few months ago regarding the League of Legends champion roadmap suggested that another skirmish-heavy jungler might be introduced soon after Naafiri. Recent leaks bolster this notion as Briar's splash art has been posted by reliable sources, such as Summoner's Rift and Big Bad Bear.

This character is said to hail from the brutal and vicious kingdom of Noxus and is also part of the Vampire race, which is explicitly stated in her champion title. Fans have associated her with Vladimir, an entity that focuses on draining blood from enemies and performing magic with it, similar to the habits of a Vampire.

Going by the splash art, Briar has the appearance of a teenage humanoid girl with vampire-like teeth and short white hair. Most notably, her hands are chained to a weapon that looks pointed at the edge. Briar is also seen having ghostly eyes and a very vague pupil, making her quite a mysterious champion.

The weapon resembles scissors that are similar to Gwen's. This item also seems to produce an ominous and creepy pink aura from its center that shines on her hair, making it glow pink at its ends.

Overall, Briar looks to be a promising and terrifying presence in the jungle roster, but nothing can be said with certainty yet since not much information about her is available.

Fans can expect to get more details on this unit, as it is pretty likely that she will hit the PBE servers within a week or so.