Briar League of Legends season 13 jungle guide: Runes, pathing, ganking strategy, and more

Briar is the latest addition to the League of Legends roster. The Noxian hemomancer arrived in the game's servers with the release of Patch 13.18 and looks to shake up the meta in her own unique way as she offers a very interesting and fun-to-play kit. The champion currently looks to be the strongest in the jungle role thanks to her sustain and great skirmishing potential as a bruiser.

Since she is a new release to the game, many players are currently trying various loadouts with her. This article will help you get a headstart by breaking down everything you need to know about the latest League of Legends champion as a jungler.

Briar jungle in League of Legends: Runes

Briar jungle runes (Image via Riot Games)

The following rune page is one of the most optimal and powerful setups for Briar in League of Legends:

Precision

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Last Stand

Resolve

Conditioning

Revitalize

Rune Shards

Attack Speed

Adaptive Force

Armor/Magic Resist depending on jungle matchup

Conqueror is a must on Briar. As a League of Legends champion focused on skirmishing and constantly being in the thick of things, Conqueror serves as an excellent keystone for Briar to keep dishing out damage and survive in extended fights.

Triumph, Legend: Tenacity, and Last Stand all compliment her kit well and allow her to be a constant threat in teamfights with increased resistance and higher damage when brought low.

Conditioning and Revitalize as secondary runes work perfectly with Briar's playstyle as it allows her heals to be amplified even further while giving her some much-needed armor and magic resistance outside of her ultimate.

Briar jungle in League of Legends: Items

Briar jungle items (Image via Riot Games)

The following items are some of the best options that Briar currently has in League of Legends:

Jungle companion: Mosstomper Seedling

Mythic: Stridebreaker

Core items: Blade of the Ruined King and Black Cleaver

Boots: Plated Steelcaps or Mercury Treads

Situational items: Spear of Shojin, Guardian Angel, Death's Dance, Bloodthirster, and Maw of Malmortius

Mosstomper Seedling is a great jungle companion for Briar as the increased tenacity and shielding make her much more durable. Stridebreaker is an incredible mythic item on Briar and allows her to keep the targets she is frenzied on within her range, making it highly potent.

Blade of the Ruined King and Black Cleaver synergize well with her abilities as she tends to weave in a lot of auto attacks with her W, while Black Cleaver gives Briar additional tankiness and damage. Mercury Treads or Plated Steelcaps are the go-to options for boots. They can be purchased depending on the enemy teamcomp.

After this core build, items such as Spear of Shojin and Death's Dance are extremely strong purchases in the fourth and fifth slots. Bloodthirster and Maw of Malmortius are also good defensive options, helping Briar a lot in the sustain department.

Guardian Angel is a great item on any bruiser, as having a second chance to inflict further damage is always welcome, especially on volatile champions such as Briar.

Briar jungle pathing and ganking strategy in League of Legends

Briar jungle pathing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Briar's recommended jungle path in League of Legends will be as follows:

Red Brambleback Krugs Raptors Murk Wolves Gromp Blue Buff Scuttle Crab or Top Lane/Bot Lane Gank

The default pathing remains the same regardless of what side you will be playing on. However, players can adapt and try out different paths depending on their team composition. The default path is the most efficient and safest way for a good start to the early game. Briar is a champion who is highly reliant on abilities and, as such, needs to clear out her jungle before engaging in any early skirmishes.

Thankfully, Briar has fantastic healing capabilities, making her an extremely healthy jungle clearer. This makes it easy to look for ganks and skirmishes once you have hit level four and are equipped with double buffs.

Briar's Passive and Q (Image via Riot Games)

Her W ability is extremely important and is the core identity of her kit. As such, it should be the first skill that is leveled up. This will be followed by an E level up, with a point being put into Q once you hit level 3. The ability skill maxing order will be W > Q > E.

Q will be maxed over E, as the point-and-click stun it provides, along with the close gap, makes Briar a very reliable ganker and a powerful skirmisher. While her E is excellent for clearing out camps such as Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors, it will be challenging to use it effectively against champions, which is why it will be maxed last.

Briar's W and E (Image via Riot Games)

Once you hit level six, look for long-range engages to pull off unsuspecting and lethal ganks with her ultimate. When paired with a power farming approach, you can usually hold your own and solo out many champions when the ultimate connect on them.

This ability is also extremely good during fights near the Dragon and the Rift Herald, making her a decent jungler in terms of fighting over objective control.

Briar's ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

How to play Briar in the mid-to-late game of League of Legends

Coming into the mid-to-late game of a League of Legends match, Briar's primary focus is to land her ultimate on key targets and combine them with other powerful abilities courtesy of her teammates. Supports such as Nautilus and Rakan synergize extremely well with Briar in this case.

Briar is an exceptional duelist in the mid-game once she hits her item spikes. She should constantly be looking for skirmishes and teamfights to further her lead. However, it may be lost in the chaos and overextend with her by overestimating her healing capabilities. While she is exceptionally strong, Briar is quite squishy outside of her ultimate and should be played carefully.

Overall, Briar will function as a pseudo-tank in late-game fights and look to eliminate high-priority champions such as AD Carries and Mid Laners. She can also be employed as a powerful split pusher if the opportunity provides, making her a versatile League of Legends jungler.