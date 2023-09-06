League of Legends patch 13.18 preview: Jhin, Zeri nerfs, and Statikk Shiv waveclear adjustments

League of Legends patch 13.18 preview is now live, and there are a fair bit of balance changes that players can expect in the game this time around. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs that will make their way to Irelia, Jhin, and Gwen, as well as the nerfs that are set to hit Kayne, Rell, Zeri, and Xayah. Statikk Shiv’s wave clear will also receive some adjustments.

When talking about the updates, League of Legends developer Riot Games stated:

“Adjusting 1st item ADC choice structure a bit with SR buff. We like where Shiv is power-wise, but it's still lowering gameplay quality due to waveclear being a tad strong. We're in the last 2 patches before Worlds and ~happy with the meta overall, so mostly small adjustments.”

League of Legends patch 13.18 preview

Expand Tweet

Before moving on to the list of names that will receive changes in League of Legends patch 13.18, it’s important to note that what Riot Games has suggested so far is tentative.

The developer will test the changes out in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official update next week.

Champion Buffs:

Irelia

Gwen (Jungle)

Jhin

Kennen

Senna

Thresh

Jhin has been struggling quite a bit in the season 13 meta. Hopefully, patch 13.18 will help him get some more picks and bans during the 2023 World Championship.

Champion Nerfs:

Jarvan IV

Kayn (Red)

Rell

Tryndamere

Xayah

Zeri

Zeri and Xayah have dominated the ADC meta for the entirety of the Summer Split. They are some of the best carries in the late game, so it’s not surprising that they will receive nerfs this time around.

System Buffs

Stormrazor

System Nerfs

Spear of Shojin

System Adjustments

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Statikk Shiv waveclear

The Statikk Shiv wave clear nerfs will affect LeBlanc and Kai’Sa quite a bit. They will hit their poke potential, but Riot Games does not entirely want to do away with this build and will look to bring some balance to make them less oppressive in the side lanes.

Expand Tweet

League of Legends patch 13.18 release date

League of Legends patch 13.18 will be released next week. It is the penultimate patch before Worlds 2023 and will drop on the Rift on September 13, 2023.