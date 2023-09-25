League of Legends' Coven skin collection is making its grand comeback in a couple of weeks, and fans have a fantastic opportunity to grab some high-quality cosmetics tapping into the elements of eldritch horrors and creepy witchcraft. Although the skinline will focus on five female characters, the Old God, which has been a recurring theme will make a reappearance.

The six skins should be quite pleasing if we are to go by the previous offerings in the Coven collections. The series has been highly applauded by players for its clean visual effects, beautiful splash art, and great character design, making it a very popular bundle in League of Legends.

Note: This article will be updated with the splash art and official details on the price once more information rolls out.

League of Legends Coven skins are set to make a return very soon

Riot Games recently released a teaser video for the upcoming Coven collection. The highlight of the video is Nami, as part of the Coven, summoning a massive Leviathan-like creature promising to drown the remaining gods of the universe under the depths.

The video also showcases the rest of the champions who will be part of the bundle, holding hands to form a circle around a mysterious wisp. Previous iterations of the Coven have followed a darker aesthetic, and this video perfectly captures its raw essence and thematics.

League of Legends 2023 Coven skins: Champions and expected prices

The confirmed champions that will be added to the Coven universe are:

Nami

Elise

Akali

Syndra

Nilah

Mordekaiser

According to various rumors and leaks, Nami will be the recipient of this bundle's Legendary skin. Mordekaiser will be part of the Old Gods that the Covens worship and will join the leagues of Malphite and Warwick. Nilah will be getting her first skin since Star Guardian, which was a part of her release.

If Nami is set to receive the Legendary skin, you can expect a price tag of 1820 RP to be attached to it. The remaining skins will cost 1350RP since they will be categorized under the Epic tier.

League of Legends 2023 Coven skins: Expected release date

It has been confirmed that the 2023 edition of the Coven skinline will be released on October 11, 2023. This means that 13.20 will likely be the patch when the skins will be released onto the live server. The collection can also be expected to arrive on the PBE servers in a couple of days for testing in order to make adjustments to the effects of the skin.

Overall, this edition of the League of Legends Coven skinline looks to be quite promising as it features a lot of popular champions such as Akali, Nami, and Syndra, who are all quite strong in their respective lanes.