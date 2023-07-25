New League of Legends Season 13 Coven skins are reportedly coming for Akali, Nilah, Syndra, and more

League of Legends Season 13 is reportedly introducing another set of Coven skins and this time they are expected to introduce the cosmetics for five more characters in the game. The Coven skin line is one of the most popular cosmetics in the MOBA and was first introduced back in 2018 with Coven Camille and Coven Lissandra.

They are a part of the Eclipse universe, and over the years there have been more champions who have gotten this cosmetic. While there were no new champions added to it in 2022, it seems that Riot might be looking to revive player excitement around it by helping 5 more champions get a Coven skin.

The speculation comes from BigBadBear, who is quite well-known for providing inside information regarding leaks and what players can expect from League of Legends in future updates.

Which champions are getting Coven Skins in League of Legends Season 13?

According to BigBadBear, the Coven Skins for season 13, are expected to come for five champions in the game. They are:

Akali

Elise

Nami

Nilah

Syndra

BigBadBear has also suggested that each of these cosmetics will be Legendary skins, and while it unknow how far in Riot are with skin line research, the cosmetics are expected to hit the rift very soon.

League of Legends Season 13 Coven Skin release date

Whle there hase been no official word from Riot as to when they can expect the new Coven Skins in the game, it’s likely that the cosmetics will be making their way to the MOBA sometime in September.

The latest skins to have hit the Rift is the Soul Fighter collection, which will be releasing in two parts. Hence, players should not be expecting any Coven-related details in September.

Riot Games will be using the patch windows to push in the remainder of the Soul Fighter skins along with their usual champion balance updates.

How much will the League of Legends Coven Skins cost?

According to BigBadBear, the League of Legends Coven Skins are expected to be Legendary cosmetics, hence they will be going for 1820 RP each. This will roughly be $14 USD in real life currency.