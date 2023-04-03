5 best counters to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13

Zeri is one of the highest-picked champions in League of Legends. The situation ramped up ever since patch 13.1b as she was one of the prime beneficiaries of the Crit item changes that allowed the ADC players to build Navori Quickblades/Infinity Edge as their second item. Due to this change, her presence, especially in high-elo and professional matches, rose astronomically.

This is because she, alongside Lucian, has been the most picked ADC in the early stages of the current season, thanks to her kit allowing insane kitting through adequate skill expression, along with great team fighting potential.

With that in mind, this article will help players by presenting five of the best counters to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Draven, Tristana, and 3 other picks are great Zeri counters in League of Legends Season 13

1) Draven

When played correctly, Draven is one of the best counters to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The first addition to this list is Draven, who is one of the best counters to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13 when played correctly.

One of the prime reasons behind this is that Zeri struggles massively against true lane bullies like Draven, who can be oppressive against her from the get-go. They can make her laning phase quite difficult when employed by a player with an aggressive playstyle.

Considering that she is primarily a champion who can't be oppressive from level 1 onwards, Draven is the perfect counter-pick for her. But that being said, he's a considerably difficult champion to master, which is why players are advised to invest significant time in getting better at him.

2) Tristana

Tristana is one of the best oppressive snowballing picks to counter Zeri in League of Legends Season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The second addition to this list is Tristana. She is one of the best counters to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13, as her oppressive-snowballing playstyle allows her to be extremely dominant.

Like Draven, she too can be oppressive as early as level 2 as she can practically win any 2v2 duel. This is dependent on she is played correctly, and that her support is an aggressive engage champion.

Additionally, thanks to the Crit item changes back in patch 13.1b, Tristana can be even more oppressive upon reaching her two-item power spike as her mid-game is arguably her strongest point.

Overall, she's one of the best pick oppressive picks, alongside Draven, who can make laning phase really problematic for Zeri in League of Legends Season 13.

3) Lucian

Lucian is one of the most picked ADC against Zeri (Image via Riot Games)

Lucian is the second addition to this list who is a good counter to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13. Alongside her, he has been one of the most picked ADCs in high-elo and professional play.

Ever since the Crit item changes, Lucian became a household name for high-elo and professional League of Legends players as his pickrate has become so high that it has made the competitive scene considerably stale and boring for fans.

One of the reasons why he's such a good counter for Zeri is due to his ability to oppress her, which enhances when he's paired alongside Nami in League of Legends Season 13.

And just like Tristana, he can be a very strong snowballing champion who can absolutely dominate in the mid-game. When played by a highly skilled player alongside a support duo, he can quite easily be one of the strongest botlane champions.

4) Jinx

Jinx is easily the best-performing ADC at the moment (Image via Riot Games)

Jinx has emerged as one of the best counters to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13.

On paper, she's not supposed to do that as hyper-scaling champions like her struggle to transition from mid-game to late-game. But thanks to her buffs in patch 13.5, she has become one of the best-performing ADCs.

Considering that the game developers are further punishing Zeri with a nerf in line for patch 13.7, Jinx is set to be even more of an oppressive pick. This is because the latter can no longer pose a threat, which allows her to transition into the mid-game easily and become a mid- to late-game hyper-scaling ADC.

5) Veigar

Veigar has been the best-performing APC champion in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth and final addition to this list is Veigar, who has been the most dominating APC in the botlane as he has now emerged as a good counter against Zeri in the League of Legends Season 13.

While Veigar has been an APC for quite some time, he has mostly been a situational pick as he does struggle in the early- to mid-gam. This is even though he makes up for it with his CC (Crowd Control) and late-game scaling.

But ever since his buffs in patch 13.4, he has emerged as one of the best-performing champions, even outperforming quite a lot of hyper-scaling ADCs. As of now, Veigar is set to be nerfed in the upcoming patch 13.7, alongside Zeri, which could significantly hamper his performance.

But considering that she is also being nerfed and that Veigar's two crucial items (Rod of Ages and Archangel's Staff) will remain unpunished, players can expect him to continue being a good counter against Zeri even after the upcoming patch.

