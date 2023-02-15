League of Legends patch 13.4 complete prenotes: Massive Jax and Udyr nerfs, Cho’Gath buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.4 prenotes are now live, and Riot Games will introduce massive balance updates to multiple champions and in-game systems in the MOBA.
The Jax nerfs are something that many League of Legends players have been looking forward to. With 13.4, the champion will be toned down quite a bit.
Additionally, buffs will be coming to Co’Gath, Malphite, and Alistar. These champions have been struggling in the League of Legends season 13 meta for quite some time now.
While providing additional context for the prenotes, the League of Legends developers stated:
“Azir is moving power out of the early lane and into E/R, Riven changes make her better at split pushing, pulled some of the sustain changes for next patch & nerfs to snowballing of XP and an adjustment to Supp melee vs range.”
League of Legends patch 13.4 complete prenotes
Before moving on to the proposed changes for League of Legends patch 13.4, it’s important to note that the listed balance updates are tentative. Riot Games will test them on the PBE servers before officially shipping them.
1) Champion Buffs
Veigar
- Q Range: 950 >>> 1050
- W Range: 900 >>> 950
Cho'Gath
- Q Mana Cost: 60 >>> 50
- Q Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/140/200/260/320
- Armor Growth: 47 >>> 5
- W Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90
Alistar
- P Heal: 6% >>> 7% — QAP Ratio: 70% >>> 80% — W AP Ratio: 90% >>> 100%
Ahri
- Base HP: 570 >>>590
- Base Armor: 18 >>> 21
- RCD: 140/115/90 >>> 130/105/80
Malphite
- W CD: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8
- W Attack Armor Ratio: 10% >>> 15%
- W Cone Armor Ratio: 15% >>> 20%
Viego
- Passive damage can now crit.
- R Ratio: 3% missing HP per 100 bonus AD >>> 5% missing HP per 100 bonus AD
Aphelios
- P Attack Speed: 75-45% >>> 9-54%
Senna
- AS Ratio: 0.3 >>> 0.4
- RCD: 250/375/500 (+100% bAD)(+70% AP) >>> 250/400/550 (+115% bAD)(+70% AP)
- R CD: 160/140/120 >>> 140/120/100
Riven
- P Damage: 30/36/42/48/54/60% tAD (at levels V/6/9/12/15/18) >>> 30-60% tAD (linearly 118, 1.75% per level)
- P now deals damage to towers (50% effectiveness)
- P Passive Stacks now show under her healthbar (to Riven only)
Orianna
- Base Armor: 17 >>> 20
- W Mana: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
2) Champion Nerfs
Samira
- P MS: 3.5% per stack >>> 1/2/3/4%
- R Lifesteal Effectiveness: 66.7% >>> 50%
- HP: 685 + 99/lvl >>> 665 +100/lvi
- E AP Ratio: 100% >>> 70%
Jax
- E Dodges increases total damage instead of base damage
- E Max Damage: 119-350(+100% AP)(+4% target max HP) >>> 110-350 (+140% AP)(+8% target's max HP)
- R On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 >>> 60/110/160
- Armor for First Champ Hit: 25/45/65 >>> 15/40/65
- MR for First Champ Hit: 15/27/39 >>> 9/24/39
- Q Damage: 70-270 + 2-3% Max HP >>> 70-270 + 2-4% Max HP
- E Cooldown: 10 >>>14
- E Damage 55-155 >>> 50-150
Maokai
- E AP Ratio: .35 + 4% slow per 100 AP >>> .25 + 1% slow per 100 AP
- E HP Ratio: 0.9% slow per 100 HP >>> 1% slow per 100 HP
Elise
- mQ Base Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 60/90/120/150/180
- mR Spiderling Base Dmg: 10/15/20/25 >>> 8/14/20/26
Amumu
- Health Growth: 100 >>> 94
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>>4.0 — W Damage 6-14 + 1-2% Max HP >>> 6-14 + 11.6% max HP
Udyr
- HP Growth: 98 >>> 92
- Base Armor: 34 >>> 31
- Q On-Hit Ratio: 30% bAD >>> 25% bAD
- R Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/23/26/29/31/35%
Jarvan (Followup)
- W Cooldown: 8s >>> 9s
- AD Ratio: 80% >>> 70%
Anivia
- Health Growth: 96 >>> 92
- Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 4.9
- Mana: 480-837 >>> 380-992
- W Recharge: 9-6 >>> 10-6
Azir
- E Damage: 60-180 + .4 >>> 60-220 + .55
- R Damage: 175-475 + .6 >>> 200-600 + 75
3) Champion Adjustments
Thresh
- Q Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)
- Cooldown: 19/1715/13/11 >>> 19/16.514/1.5/9
- W Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 50/70/90/110/130
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/119/18/17
- E Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)
4) System Buffs
Relic Shield + Steel Shoulderguards
- T1HP Regen: 25% >>> 50% — T2 HP Regen: 50% >>> 75%
5) System nerfs
Spellthief's Edge/Speciral Sickle
- T1Mana Regen: 50% >>> 25% — TI Charge Generation: 10s >>> 12s
- T2 Mana Regen: 75% >>> 50% — T2 Charge Generation: 10s >>> 12s
- Shard of True Ice Mana Regeneration: 115% >>> 100%
Kill Experience
- Kills against enemies at your level as % progress to your next level: 15/30/39/44/49/52/49/51/48/50% >>> 15/30/30/30/30/30/35/40/45/50% (Levels 1-10)
Kill Comeback Experience
- 16% per level difference between you and the champion killed >>> 20% per level beyond the first between you and the champion killed
- Increase Kill Experience by: 16/32/48/64%... (/2/3/4... levels behind) >>> 0/20/40/60%... (1/2/3/4... levels behind)
Treasure Hunter Gold Per Stack
- 70+20 per hunter stack (550 total g) >>> 50+20 per hunter stack (450 total g)
Demonic Clearspeed [NEW]
- Now has a damage cap of 40 damage per tick against monsters
6) System Adjustments
Jungle Sustain/Clearspeed
- Base Kill Heal: 25 >>> 30
- Base Gromp HP: 2200 >>> 2050
- Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state
- Companion AP Ratio: 15% >>> 12%
Doran's Shield
- Base Regen: 6hp/5s >>> 4hp/5s
League of Legends patch 13.4 is expected to go live next week on February 22, 2023.