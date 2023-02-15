Create

League of Legends patch 13.4 complete prenotes: Massive Jax and Udyr nerfs, Cho’Gath buffs, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Feb 15, 2023 09:06 IST
League of Legends patch 13.4 complete prenotes (images via League of Legends)
The League of Legends patch 13.4 prenotes are now live, and Riot Games will introduce massive balance updates to multiple champions and in-game systems in the MOBA.

The Jax nerfs are something that many League of Legends players have been looking forward to. With 13.4, the champion will be toned down quite a bit.

Additional context for a few more complicated changes; Azir is moving power out of early lane and into E/R, Riven changes make her better at splitpushing, pulled some of the sustain changes for next patch & nerfs to snowballing of XP and an adjustment to Supp melee vs range https://t.co/IgB3Rsvyu9

Additionally, buffs will be coming to Co’Gath, Malphite, and Alistar. These champions have been struggling in the League of Legends season 13 meta for quite some time now.

While providing additional context for the prenotes, the League of Legends developers stated:

“Azir is moving power out of the early lane and into E/R, Riven changes make her better at split pushing, pulled some of the sustain changes for next patch & nerfs to snowballing of XP and an adjustment to Supp melee vs range.”

League of Legends patch 13.4 complete prenotes

Before moving on to the proposed changes for League of Legends patch 13.4, it’s important to note that the listed balance updates are tentative. Riot Games will test them on the PBE servers before officially shipping them.

1) Champion Buffs

Veigar

  • Q Range: 950 >>> 1050
  • W Range: 900 >>> 950

Cho'Gath

  • Q Mana Cost: 60 >>> 50
  • Q Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/140/200/260/320
  • Armor Growth: 47 >>> 5
  • W Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90

Alistar

  • P Heal: 6% >>> 7% — QAP Ratio: 70% >>> 80% — W AP Ratio: 90% >>> 100%

Ahri

  • Base HP: 570 >>>590
  • Base Armor: 18 >>> 21
  • RCD: 140/115/90 >>> 130/105/80

Malphite

  • W CD: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8
  • W Attack Armor Ratio: 10% >>> 15%
  • W Cone Armor Ratio: 15% >>> 20%

Viego

  • Passive damage can now crit.
  • R Ratio: 3% missing HP per 100 bonus AD >>> 5% missing HP per 100 bonus AD

Aphelios

  • P Attack Speed: 75-45% >>> 9-54%

Senna

  • AS Ratio: 0.3 >>> 0.4
  • RCD: 250/375/500 (+100% bAD)(+70% AP) >>> 250/400/550 (+115% bAD)(+70% AP)
  • R CD: 160/140/120 >>> 140/120/100

Riven

  • P Damage: 30/36/42/48/54/60% tAD (at levels V/6/9/12/15/18) >>> 30-60% tAD (linearly 118, 1.75% per level)
  • P now deals damage to towers (50% effectiveness)
  • P Passive Stacks now show under her healthbar (to Riven only)

Orianna

  • Base Armor: 17 >>> 20
  • W Mana: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

2) Champion Nerfs

Samira

  • P MS: 3.5% per stack >>> 1/2/3/4%
  • R Lifesteal Effectiveness: 66.7% >>> 50%
  • HP: 685 + 99/lvl >>> 665 +100/lvi
  • E AP Ratio: 100% >>> 70%

Jax

  • E Dodges increases total damage instead of base damage
  • E Max Damage: 119-350(+100% AP)(+4% target max HP) >>> 110-350 (+140% AP)(+8% target's max HP)
  • R On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 >>> 60/110/160
  • Armor for First Champ Hit: 25/45/65 >>> 15/40/65
  • MR for First Champ Hit: 15/27/39 >>> 9/24/39
  • Q Damage: 70-270 + 2-3% Max HP >>> 70-270 + 2-4% Max HP
  • E Cooldown: 10 >>>14
  • E Damage 55-155 >>> 50-150

Maokai

  • E AP Ratio: .35 + 4% slow per 100 AP >>> .25 + 1% slow per 100 AP
  • E HP Ratio: 0.9% slow per 100 HP >>> 1% slow per 100 HP

Elise

  • mQ Base Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 60/90/120/150/180
  • mR Spiderling Base Dmg: 10/15/20/25 >>> 8/14/20/26

Amumu

  • Health Growth: 100 >>> 94
  • Armor Growth: 4.2 >>>4.0 — W Damage 6-14 + 1-2% Max HP >>> 6-14 + 11.6% max HP

Udyr

  • HP Growth: 98 >>> 92
  • Base Armor: 34 >>> 31
  • Q On-Hit Ratio: 30% bAD >>> 25% bAD
  • R Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/23/26/29/31/35%

Jarvan (Followup)

  • W Cooldown: 8s >>> 9s
  • AD Ratio: 80% >>> 70%

Anivia

  • Health Growth: 96 >>> 92
  • Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 4.9
  • Mana: 480-837 >>> 380-992
  • W Recharge: 9-6 >>> 10-6

Azir

  • E Damage: 60-180 + .4 >>> 60-220 + .55
  • R Damage: 175-475 + .6 >>> 200-600 + 75
3) Champion Adjustments

Thresh

  • Q Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)
  • Cooldown: 19/1715/13/11 >>> 19/16.514/1.5/9
  • W Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 50/70/90/110/130
  • Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/119/18/17
  • E Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)

4) System Buffs

Relic Shield + Steel Shoulderguards

  • T1HP Regen: 25% >>> 50% — T2 HP Regen: 50% >>> 75%

5) System nerfs

Spellthief's Edge/Speciral Sickle

  • T1Mana Regen: 50% >>> 25% — TI Charge Generation: 10s >>> 12s
  • T2 Mana Regen: 75% >>> 50% — T2 Charge Generation: 10s >>> 12s
  • Shard of True Ice Mana Regeneration: 115% >>> 100%

Kill Experience

  • Kills against enemies at your level as % progress to your next level: 15/30/39/44/49/52/49/51/48/50% >>> 15/30/30/30/30/30/35/40/45/50% (Levels 1-10)

Kill Comeback Experience

  • 16% per level difference between you and the champion killed >>> 20% per level beyond the first between you and the champion killed
  • Increase Kill Experience by: 16/32/48/64%... (/2/3/4... levels behind) >>> 0/20/40/60%... (1/2/3/4... levels behind)

Treasure Hunter Gold Per Stack

  • 70+20 per hunter stack (550 total g) >>> 50+20 per hunter stack (450 total g)

Demonic Clearspeed [NEW]

  • Now has a damage cap of 40 damage per tick against monsters
@RiotPhroxzon This looks like a good patch with a lot of changes, just feel like we haven't gotten one this big since preseason..Hope these are more frequent now though, since it gets kinda stale when the meta is the same for more than 3 months..Also Happy Valentines, Don't be Maidenless~ https://t.co/dZz1zccNEn

6) System Adjustments

Jungle Sustain/Clearspeed

  • Base Kill Heal: 25 >>> 30
  • Base Gromp HP: 2200 >>> 2050
  • Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state
  • Companion AP Ratio: 15% >>> 12%

Doran's Shield

  • Base Regen: 6hp/5s >>> 4hp/5s

League of Legends patch 13.4 is expected to go live next week on February 22, 2023.

