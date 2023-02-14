League of Legends champion Jax will be nerfed in the upcoming patch 13.4. Riot Phroxzon posted on Twitter that he is among the eight to have their powers shrunk.

The game's continuously evolving meta frequently defines which champions rise to prominence and which fall out of favor in the professional League of Legends realm. Jax has been consistently dominant in both professional play and solo queue in season 13.

The bruiser champion is famous for his ability to rapidly destroy adversaries in a one-on-one duel. He is one of the finest at split-pushing and a popular pick in the current meta, owing to his ability to easily knock down turrets and inhibitors while still having good dueling potential.

Jax's versatility sets him apart in the current meta. Depending on the team's demands, he can be built to be a tanky frontline, a hyper-carry bruiser, or an excellent pusher. Extreme flexibility makes him a good choice in any team composition, and several professional teams have made him a priority pick or have banned him from being drafted by opponents.

Since his rework, which was released at the beginning of season 13, he has been a compelling toplane selection, arguably a top-three pick in nearly any situation. Furthermore, Jax's ability to build in various ways makes him a formidable champion to lane against. Depending on the scenario, he may itemize as an AD, AP, or tank.

Furthermore, his scaling is among the best in the game and has proved challenging to deal with. These nerfs are greatly appreciated in further balancing Jax in League of Legends season 13.

Full details on League of Legends patch 13.4's Jax nerfs

- Base health reduced from 685 to 665

- Health growth increased from 99 to 100

- E AP ratio reduced from 100% to 70%

- Dodging attacks now increases all damage for E instead of just base damage

Jax's base health >> 685 to 665

Jax's health growth >> 99 to 100

E (Counter-Strike)

AP ratio >> 100% to 70%

Dodging attacks now increases all damage for E instead of just base damage

R (Grandmaster-at-Arms)

On-hit base damage >> 80 - 160 to 60 - 160

Bonus armor >> 25 - 65 to 15 - 65

Bonus magic resist >> 15 - 39 to 9 - 39

Considering Jax's dominance since his rework at the start of League of Legends season 13, these nerfs were necessary. When laning against him, lowering his E's (Counter-Strike) AP ratios helps a lot.

However, whether these nerfs wind up balancing Jax is debatable. With a large part of the player base unhappy with Jax's low ability cooldown, they don't appear to be addressing his issues. Only time will tell how players react to the changes with the release of League of Legends patch 13.4.

