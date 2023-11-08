The 2023 League of Legends season is coming to a conclusion quite soon as things are slowly being whirred in motion for the arrival of the Season 14 preseason onto the live servers before it is officially set to launch in 2024.

Each year, the preseason serves as the precursor to major changes prior to the next season of ranked, and it allows players to test out the tentative changes on the PBE server and provide feedback on a large-scale basis before being rolled out on the main server.

Ahead of Season 14 preseason, here is all the important information that Riot Games has shared with the community.

League of Legends Season 14 preseason start time

The League of Legends Season 14 preseason is expected to go live on the PBE servers on November 20, 2023. Additionally, the Season 13 ranked experience will last till January 3, 2024, before Season 14 officially commences on January 9, 2024. Here are other notable dates players should keep an eye out for:

The second split of Season 14 is currently slated for a May 2024 release, but it is a placeholder as of now.

The third split of Season 13 is expected to arrive in September 2024, but it is subject to change.

League of Legends Season 14 preseason expected changes

As seen in the previous section, League of Legends Season 14 will be divided into three ranked splits for the first time in the game's history. Other expected changes in the preseason include the removal of Mythic items.

These have been in the game ever since their introduction in 2021, but the community's response to the items has been mixed at best. It looks like Riot Games will finally make the decision to scrap this system altogether heading into Season 14. ADC and mid laners can rejoice as item changes, and a tweak to the crit rate system is in the works to make these roles and champions more enticing to play.

K'Sante is also expected to receive a substantial rework in the early stages of 2024. While he was the subject of numerous kit changes recently, Riot will be looking to make much bigger alterations to the Pride of Nazumah this time around.

The Jungle role is also set to see a ton of changes with regard to the interaction with smites and the jungle items.

Apart from these, a few rumors surrounding the removal of the Baron pit and the alteration of Summoner's Rift have been circulated as well.

The changes announced so far are a step in the right direction. Jungle has been the most dominant role for most of Season 13, and a gameplay change is direly needed. Similarly, K'Sante has been one of the most ridiculous and oppressive champions in the game, and a rework is justified to shift the playstyle from a tank able to turn into a skirmisher and single-handedly win teamfights.

Overall, fans can stay positive based on the expected changes heading into League of Legends preseason 2024.