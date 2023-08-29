League of Legends season 14 set to completely remove Mythic items

As unveiled recently in Riot Games' developer updates, League of Legends is set to introduce a plethora of exciting changes to the game. Ranked changes, a return of game mode, terrain adjustments to Summoner's Rift, changes to map objectives, and much more are set to be included.

However, the most crucial change that you can expect is a significant modification to the item system.

According to Pu "Pupulasers" Liu, the game director for LoL, the system was unsuccessful in meeting the requirements of various champions across different classes and posed too much difficulty. In contrast to that, he added:

"Starting in January 2024, Mythic items will be removed from League of Legends."

This article will explore the latest updates from the developer on item adjustments in LoL, focusing on the removal of Mythic items.

Mythic items are going to be removed from League of Legends

Riot Games has declared the total removal of the controversial Mythic items from the game system.

Earlier this year, the developer mentioned that if the implementation of Mythic items isn't up to par, they will consider removing them. As Riot Games has now concluded that these changes won't bring them closer to what they want, they are officially planning to do so by January 2024.

Expand Tweet

Pupulasers said:

"Trying to serve the needs of a bunch of different champions in a class with a few Mythic items has proven to be really challenging, and while it works pretty well for about half the roster, the other half is left with items that don't feel really right for them or have their creativity stifled."

He also asserted:

"While the Mythic item tier will be removed, we will be adjusting current Mythic items that players really like to be exciting options rather than prescriptive centerpieces. So that means you can go back to buying Infinity Edge with Trinity Force if you'd like."

The developer update also mentioned that fans can learn more about other item changes and everything else for preseason when they do the full reveal in the coming months.

Follow Sportskeeda for more League of Legends news.