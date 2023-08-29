League of Legends will have 3 Ranked resets from season 14

The latest update from the game developers has some exciting news regarding the ranking system in League of Legends. Earlier this year, Riot experimented with a system that would allow for a quicker climb up the rankings and a reset at mid-year, which they said was successful. They now believe there's a chance to integrate other gameplay changes with what's happening elsewhere in the League's ecosystem.

For example, the MOBA is shaking things up by implementing a new system that involves three yearly resets for their rankings. League of Legends's game director, Pu "Pupulasers" Liu, asserted:

"We're moving into a three Ranked split per year structure with resets between each one. This should hopefully result in more impactful games and a faster climb for each split. It also means you'll have the opportunity to earn three Ranked skins each year."

This piece will shed light on the upcoming changes to the League of Legends ranking system in Season 14.

League of Legends is shifting to 3 Ranked splits from 2024

League of Legends players previously endured an arduous journey up the rankings since they were required to do a single, slow ascent for ten months. Most individuals aim to compete in Ranked games during the end-of-year downtime, but they are often unable to do so. In addition, predicting the next big LoL event or update can be challenging.

To combat players plateauing, abandoning the Ranked mode, or using smurf accounts, the 2023 season was split into two parts. This way, the Ranked mode remained significant for the entirety of the year. After the mid-year reset, it appears that more players are still engaging with Ranked during the current middle-of-the-year timeframe compared to previous years.

Shifting to three four-month splits with the addition of November and December to the season is expected to enhance the game even further. It's believed that this alteration will bring everyone onto the same page at the start of 2024.

Pupulasers further added:

"Past pre-seasons have gone on to the PBE in early October, giving players a lot of time to explore and learn about the gameplay changes. The flip side is that by the time the new season starts, the gameplay changes no longer feel new."

He also talked about the specific changes to Ranked:

"So this year and in each year moving forward, we're planning to have preseason hit PBE in mid-November, with an official release in January of 2024 on the same patch that Ranked in Esports play begins."

Importantly, the current rank split will stay live through November and December of 2023, which will give players more time to get to their desired rank. Below are a few of the essential details provided in the recent League of Legends developer updates:

The ongoing Ranked split will be extended to January 3, 2023

Gameplay changes will be available with patch 14.1 on January 9, 2024

Ranked Split 1 begins on January 9, 2024

Ranked Split 2 will begin in May 2024

Ranked Split 3 will begin in September 2024

