5 best teams at the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split

The League of Legends LEC 2024 season is only a couple of weeks away from kicking off as the best teams in Europe will battle it out in the Winter Split to take home the title and claim crucial championship points on the road to Worlds 2024.

There have been several roster changes, a new organization, and an existing team rebranding to a new name, which will spice up the upcoming season and garner more hype.

Ahead of the season's start, a few confirmed teams stand out from the competition. Here are the five best teams heading into the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

G2 Esports, Fnatic, and 3 other strong League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split teams

1) G2 Esports

G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

G2 Esports will head into the League of Legends LEC 2024 season with the same roster it fielded in 2023. The team was the undisputed best in the LEC throughout 2023 and won three out of the four domestic trophies that were up for grabs. However, G2 did not perform best at international events such as MSI and League of Legends Worlds 2023.

It does make sense for the organization to run it back in hopes of solidifying its domestic legacy. With the drastic shift in gameplay due to the arrival of Season 14, this iteration of G2 Esports might have the opportunity to shine brighter than ever before.

G2 Esports' LEC 2024 roster is:

Top - Sergen " BrokenBlade " Çelik

" Çelik Jungle - Martin " Yike " Sundelin

" Sundelin Mid - Rasmus " Caps " Winther

" Winther ADC - Steven " Hans sam a" Liv

a" Liv Support - Mihael " Mikyx " Mehle

" Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

2) Fnatic

Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Fnatic had an interesting LEC 2023 season filled with inconsistent showings. The team found its footing toward the end of the year with the addition of ADC Noah and support Trymbi. The organization made it to Worlds and performed well, but it wasn't enough to push them past the Swiss stage.

Heading into the 2024 season, Fnatic replaced Trymbi with former Kwangdong Freecs and DRX support Jun. The added partnership between Noah and Jun and a strong topside should allow Fnatic to continue its great domestic form heading into the next split.

Fnatic's LEC 2024 roster is:

Top - Óscar " Oscarinin " Muñoz Jiménez

" Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván " Razork " Martín Díaz

" Martín Díaz Mid - Marek " Humanoid " Brázda

" Brázda ADC - Oh " Noah " Hyeon-taek

" Hyeon-taek Support - Yoon “ Jun ” Se-Jun

” Se-Jun Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

3) Team Heretics

Team Heretics League of Legends LEC 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Team Heretics were the newcomers to the LEC last season after acquiring the spot of Misfits Gaming. They had an ambitious project, with the most notable signing being top laner Evi. However, the roster couldn't achieve good results until a series of changes included bringing Vetheo to the team and promoting Flakked to the main roster.

Despite better results with the new roster, Team Heretics didn't make it to Worlds 2023. Coming into the 2024 season, the team will be sporting three-fifths of the 2019 G2 roster that dominated the scene. Top laner Wunder and mid-laner Perkz have joined the team along with support Kaiser. The sheer firepower on this roster should have many fans expecting great things from Team Heretics.

Team Heretics' LEC 2024 roster is:

Top - Martin “ Wunder ” Hansen

” Hansen Jungle - Marcin “ Jankos ” Jankowski

” Jankowski Mid - Luka “ Perkz ” Perković

” Perković ADC - Victor “ Flakked ” Lirola

” Lirola Support - Norman “ Kaiser ” Kaiser

” Kaiser Head Coach - Peter Dun

4) GIANTX

GIANTX League of Legends LEC 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Excel Esports and Giants merged before the start of LEC 2024 and will compete in the league as GIANTX. The team has elected to retain top laner Odoamne, jungler Peach, and ADC Patrik. Mid-laner Jackies and former NRG support IgNar have been signed to round out the roster.

This team has taken the weak points of Excel Esports from the previous year and upgraded it. IgNar is a fantastic addition to this roster and should provide valuable experience and a solid foundation. Jackies is an unknown prospect in the tier-one scene, but his performances in the ERLs have been absolutely stellar. He has massive potential to become a strong mid-laner in the LEC.

GIANTX's LEC 2024 roster is:

Top - Andrei “ Odoamne ” Pascu

” Pascu Jungle - Lee “ Peach ” Min-Gyu

” Min-Gyu Mid - Adam “ Jackies ” Jeřábek

” Jeřábek ADC - Patrik “ Patrik ” Jírů

” Jírů Support - Lee “ IgNar ” Dong-geun

” Dong-geun Head Coach - Jonas “ Hidon ” Vraa

” Vraa Strategic Coach - Christophe "Kaas" van Oudheusden

5) Team BDS

Team BDS League of Legends LEC 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Team BDS was the biggest surprise in the LEC last season. The roster, filled with rookies and unproven veterans, had solid performances domestically and captured the hearts of many with their unique playstyle at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The team changed the ADC role by adding former Zero Tenacity and Liiv Sandbox (now FearX) player Ice instead of Crownie.

Ice is a mechanically gifted player and should be an upgrade over Crownie in terms of raw skill. However, the latter was an important voice and a big shot caller for the team's macro. Despite this, Team BDS is expected to maintain its current level in the Winter Split, and the changes to Season 14 can help the team innovate even more and bring out spicy strategies.

Team BDS' LEC 2024 roster is:

Top - Adam “ Adam ” Maanane

” Maanane Jungle - Théo “ Sheo ” Borile

” Borile Mid - Ilias “ nuc ” Bizriken

” Bizriken ADC - Yoon “ Ice ” Sang-hoon

” Sang-hoon Support - Labros “ Labrov ” Papoutsakis

” Papoutsakis Head Coach - Yanis “Striker” Kella